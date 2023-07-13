‘Keeping Lagos Safe for Business, Habitation a Collective Responsibility’ — Sanwo-Olu Tells Monarchs

•Governor renews tenure of Council of Oba and Chiefs, raises membership to 84

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has renewed the tenure of Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs for another term, raising the membership of the council from 48 to 84.

The Governor also approved the continuation of tenure of Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Aremu Akiolu, as the body’s permanent chairman, just as he re-appointed the incumbent divisional vice chairmen of the council for another term.

The inauguration was held at the Banquet Hall in the State House, Alausa. The monarchs were appointed and installed by the Governor in June 2020 to oversee the affairs of the council established to promote harmony in Lagos. Their tenure ended two months ago, prompting reconstitution of the council members.

Sanwo-Olu said the ceremony attested to the importance his administration attached to traditional institutions and its relevance to the contemporary governance structure and delivery of dividends of democracy.

The Governor said he raised the membership of the body to further give recognition to more traditional rulers and empowered them to use their influence in promoting peace, harmony and stability within their districts, while creating a conducive environment for residents to live, work and transact their businesses without intimidation.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his administration was deliberate in getting the traditional institution involved in managing security across the State, noting that the need to improve security in Lagos must be a collective concern. The Governor said the monarchs’ collaboration with the Government and its security agencies would help in safe-guarding the peace which Lagos had enjoyed.

He said: “As I inaugurate this Council for another five-year term, I want to beseech our traditional rulers to continue to serve as vital bridges between the people and the Government as fathers of your respective communities. The vital issue of security in Lagos should be our collective concern; your collaboration with the Government and its security agencies would help in safe-guarding the peace that Lagos State has always enjoyed.

“As a responsive Government, we have continued to support our traditional rulers on our part with welfare packages to enhance their mobility and general upkeep, as well as the construction and renovation of palaces across the State. It is our expectation that all of these will aid seamless discharge of your duties in your respective domains.”

Sanwo-Olu thanked the traditional rulers for their support for his re-election and the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the federal and at the State levels.

The Governor assured the royal fathers that he would continue to cherish and rely on their wise counsel as he made efforts to raise the profile of Lagos through implementation of his Government’s “T.H.E.M.E.S Plus” development agenda.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Kikelomo Bolarinwa, said the reconstitution came with consideration for the inclusion of all the First Class traditional rulers across the five divisions of the State.

She said: “The traditional institution contributes phenomenally to good governance in Lagos in the area of resolution of chieftaincy matters and giving advice to Government on chieftaincy, security, inter-community relations and other public policy issues in the State.”