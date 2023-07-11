Osinbajo’s Leadership Extraordinary, Fosters Unity, Inclusivity – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun, MFR, CON, has commended the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, describing him as one who inspires, unites and empowers individuals to reach their full potential.

He made this known during a public thanksgiving and appreciation reception organised by the Ikenne Development Association held in honour of Prof. Osinbajo in his hometown, Ikenne Ogun State, over the weekend.

While citing the great sons and daughters of Ogun State, Abiodun referenced the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR, and noted how Prof. Osinbajo carries on the legacy and ideals of the former leader of the Western Region.

The well-attended event had the presence of the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri; the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as well as the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi,

Others include former Governors such as Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State; Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State; Donald Duke of Cross River State; Otunba Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti State and immediate past Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. Also in attendance were the Alakenne of Ikenne land, Oba Onakade, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Wale Babalakin, SAN, Segun Awolowo, amongst others.

Below are the full remarks of the Governor:

KEYNOTE ADDRESS OF THE GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY, PRINCE DAPO ABIODUN MFR, AT THE PUBLIC THANKSGIVING AND APPRECIATION RECEPTION ORGANISED BY THE IKENNE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION IN HONOUR OF HIS EXCELLENCY, THE IMMEDIATE PAST VICE PRESIDENT, PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO (SAN, GCON) HELD IN IKENNE, OGUN STATE ON SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023

Today, we gathered here for a momentous occasion of recognition of one of our own, the immediate past Vice President, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Adeleke Osinbajo (SAN), GCON, for his extraordinary leadership, remarkable accomplishments, and unwavering dedication to the service of our great country.

On behalf of the Government and the entire people of Ogun State, I thank God for the strength and wisdom given him, through which he was able to sail through the storming waters of politics in a diverse and heterogeneous country like Nigeria.

Indeed, one of the things that put Ogun State on the world map is the trail-blazing records that the sons and daughters of our dear State have set in different fields of human endeavour. Among numerous others, the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR, stands tall in governance and public administration.

Years after his demise, his ideals and belief in the entrenchment of good governance have continued to inspire us to strive for excellence. In furtherance of his legacy and ideology, Prof. Osinbajo has not only distinguished himself in his calling but also raised the bar in good governance.

Our own Prof. whom we are well pleased with, as we all know is a prodigious intellect who attended Igbobi College and studied Law at the University of Lagos and has a Masters from the prestigious London School of Economics.

He lectured at the University of Lagos where he rose to be a Professor of Law and an authority in Constitutional Law. He served as an Adviser to the Attorney General of the Federation between 1988 – 1992 and was later appointed as the Attorney General of Lagos State under our current President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He later was chosen to be the running mate alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, an election which saw him become the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2015 – 2023. He was focused, loyal, and dedicated to his principal and demonstrated that his antecedents adequately prepared him for the assignment. He is an embodiment of Omoluabi ethos.

Without sounding immodest, we are all proud that Professor Osinbajo has exhibited an unwavering commitment to the socio-economic and political development of our dear Nation, Nigeria.

Personally, I take it as the utmost pride to be a brother, a mentee to this exemplary leader, and erudite Professor. His virtues of accountability, transparency, and commitment to the entrenchment of the rules of law are worthy of emulation.

You served with dignity integrity and utmost character Congratulations! The government and people of Ogun State are very proud of you.

We must, therefore thank the Almighty God and commend his immediate family members, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), colleagues, and associates in the legal profession for their maximum support in the course of discharging his duties.

In the same vein, I commend the Board of Trustees, the Executive Committee of the Ikenne Development Association, and all those who have contributed in one way or another to this thanksgiving and appreciation reception for the son of the soil.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, let us not only celebrate his achievements, but also reflect on the impact they have had on our lives in Ogun State in particular, and in Nigeria as a whole.

This event is not just a welcome back home, it is our way of saying “thank you” for representing us well at the national level. One of the lessons we all have to learn from this exemplary leader is the transient nature of power. We all have to understand that an office is never permanent. What is permanent is the legacy we leave behind and how it impacts the lives of those who trusted you to lead them into a better future for their collective dream. Your Excellency, your legacies span from Borno to Bayelsa from Ebonyi to the Southwest

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, let us emulate Prof. Osinbajo by using the opportunity of where we are today to diligently serve the people. We must appreciate the fact that the same people we left behind while going into public office will still be the same people we will return to meet after our service.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s ability to inspire and unite people is truly extraordinary. He has fostered an inclusive and collaborative environment, encouraging teamwork and empowering individuals to reach their full potential. His leadership style has not only brought about tangible results but has also nurtured a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose among the good people of Ogun State.

On a personal note, Your Excellency, I want to thank you for the unwavering support you gave me in 2018-2019 in the course of my journey. Oke Mosan. I remain very grateful.

As a government, I want to reassure the good people of Ogun State of our unwavering commitment to continue to serve you. We are direct descendants of the forbears of good governance in Ogun State. We recognize the personal sacrifices made by our forefathers, and we shall strive to sustain their ideals and principles as our guiding light for us and for many generations to come.

Therefore, we will not only build on the tradition of Chief Awolowo and the heritage of Chief Bisi Onabanjo, Chief Olusegun Osoba but also continue to nurture the exemplary leadership of Professor Yemi Osinbajo. We will continue to metamorphose from the embryonic status of a wildness of sorts into the envy of many with an array of developmental strides and strategic advancements.

We appreciate the fact that leading a State of this magnitude is no small feat. It requires passion, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to our collective goals. It, therefore, goes without saying that the success of our first term in office remains a testimony to our commitment.

I do not need to bore you with the list of our achievements; our victory at the last general election is enough of a testament to our people’s belief in our administration. The election has come and gone, and Ogun East remains one entity.

Our soil will never be a front for discord and disunity. We will never be forgiven by our founding fathers if we trade off their sweat for our personal benefits. As an administration that believes in an inclusive government, we are open to necessary and constructive criticism aimed at moving Ogun State forward. I enjoin you all to continue to be committed to the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of this administration.

Permit me also to remind you that Ogun State is not owned by any individual or group. It does not belong to Dapo Abiodun either. I am just a custodian of the mandate of the people. Ogun State belongs to us all, and the impact of our collective contribution will reflect on our collective aspiration to build upon the foundation of our forefathers. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has contributed his quota to this development, which is why we are gathered here today to celebrate his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the service of people in Ogun State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Now that you are back at home, we will continue to tap into your wealth of experience, especially in matters relating to good governance. Before I end this address, let me commend the efforts of the various Community Development Associations for promoting peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development at the grassroots level. I wish to extol the peaceful atmosphere prevalent in the Ikenne community and its environs, which has made it possible for us all to organise and share in the joy of this colourful ceremony.

Once again, let me congratulate, in a very special way, our own legal Amazon, God’s servant, exemplary leader, and mentor, Prof. Yemi Oluleke Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.

I wish you the best in all your future endeavours.

I thank you all for listening, and God bless.

Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, CON

Governor of Ogun State