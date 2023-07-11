Bloodbath in Benin, as renewed cult rivalry claims three victims

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 11:05 am


Gunmen

By Jethro Ibileke

A renewed rivalry among cult groups has left three persons dead at different locations in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The incident which occurred on Monday afternoon when the civtims were gunned down, is coming barely 24 hours after the killing of a middle-aged man identified as Ehis Dada.

Dada, it was gathered, was shot dead on Sunday by his assailants immediately after he came out from a church located at Amagba community, where he went for religious service.

It was gathered that the latest cult killings is between members of the Black Axe and Macphite confraternities.

The victims include a man identified as Schoolboy and alleged to be a member of Macphite confraternity. He was gunned down around Okhun Junction, in Oluku area.

Assailants of Schoolboy who are members of a rival group, reportedly knocked down a police officer with their GLK 350 4Matic SUV, marked Edo: DGE 170 AL, before snatching his AK 47 raffle which they used in killing their victim.

Following a hot chase by security operatives, the suspects were said to have later abandoned the vehicle around Appico area, in Upper Sokponba Road.

The two other victims whose identities and the cult group they belong to could not be ascertained, were reportedly killed at different locations in Uselu-Ugbowo axis of Benin city.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police could not be reached for comment.

