Disregard Fake Police Recruitment Advert On Social Media – PPRO

*Official Announcements for Recruitment into NPF Will Be Made

The Nigeria Police Force hereby urges the public to disregard a recent police recruitment advertisement circulating on social media platforms. The Force wishes to reiterate and inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the fake publication; and states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police established recruitment process, and should be discountenanced in its entirety.

The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022/23 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due. The public is hereby advised to rely solely on the abovementioned verified sources and platforms, and urged to exercise caution and vigilance in order to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

The Acting Inspector General of Police has further restated the commitment of the present police leadership to a standardized recruitment process with a view to having more competent and suitable recruit intakes into the policing system in Nigeria.