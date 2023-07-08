Tinubu, Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, others bid Subomi Balogun farewell

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, joined President Bola Tinubu, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd); Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and other eminent Nigerians to attend the funeral service of the founder of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Micheal Olasubomi Balogun.

The funeral service, which was a Holy Communion Service, held at The Cathedral Church Of Our Saviour, Italawajoda, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, was presided over by the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Remo Diocese, The Most. Revd. Dr. Micheal Olusina Fape and assisted by the Diocesan Bishop of Ijebu, The Rt. Revd. Dr. Peter Rotimi Oludipe.

The funeral service was also attended by Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Monetary Policy, Mr. Wale Edun; former Governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), business moguls, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and Chief Rasak Okoya, President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina and Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Opadokun.

Former and present public office holders, politicians, captains of industry, bank executives, bishops, priests, traditional rulers and leaders, family and friends of the deceased home and abroad, management and staff of FCMB and people of Ijebuland, as well as sons and daughters of Ogun State, also attended the funeral service to bid Otunba Olasubomi Balogun farewell.

Speaking at the service, President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said Otunba Balogun was an extraordinary individual who changed the course of history in Nigeria and the world.

He said: “We give gratitude to Almighty God for bringing Otunba Subomi Balogun to the world. The world is going to remain grateful to him (Balogun) even much longer than he lived. So, we are here to celebrate life.

“He is an extraordinary individual who changed the course of history. May his legacy continue to inspire generations to come. We pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late Otunba Balogun as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and philanthropist, who made a mark in the country by contributing to the growth and development of the banking sector in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued earlier by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended Balogun’s contribution to the economy of Nigeria as boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially as the founder of FCMB, among several other companies.

Governor Abiodun in his address during the funeral service said the late founder of FCMB is a proud son of Ijebuland and Ogun State, noting that he is a “colossus of our time.”

He said Otunba Balogun was a big philanthropist who loved and served God, adding that the deceased lived a fulfilled life with a good legacy.

In his sermon entitled, “The righteous would be separated from the wicked on the Judgement Day” Most Revd Micheal Fape, urged people to live a righteous life and impact their communities, states and nations positively.

He described the late Balogun as a friend of the Church, who contributed positively to the Church. He, therefore urged the family of the deceased not to allow Balogun’s name to go into oblivion.

Otunba Balogun, who was the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians passed on at the age of 89 in London, England on Friday, May 18.