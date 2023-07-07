Nigerian Journalists shortlisted for the Sanlam Financial Journalism Award

Nigerian Journalists shortlisted for the Sanlam Financial Journalism Award

Friday, July 7, 2023 11:28 am


Nixon Karithi

 

Six Nigerian journalists have made the final shortlist of the 2022 South Africa-based Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism.

The journalists namely Kingsley Jeremiah and Ronald Adamolekun (African Growth Story), Justice Nwafor and Olugbenga Adanikin (Business and Environment), Gbenga Salau,(Business and Society), and Destiny Onyemihia, Broadcast (Audio category), come from the print, broadcast and online media, with the broadcast categories attractive significantly low number of entries, according to the organisers.

According to Chairman of the judging panel, Nixon Karithi, “the entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles.”

Omalicha 91.1FM Founder, Angela Agoawike was among the 10-member panel of judges drawn from across Africa that reviewed the more than 100 entries from journalists across the continent.

The 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg, South Africa on 3 August 2023.

 

Below is the press statement from the organisation :

 

 

Sanlam Group announces shortlist for financial journalism awards

 

4 July 2023

Sanlam and Santam, the co-sponsors of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, today announced the shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards.

One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition. The new category, ESG, which has two sub-categories – Business and the Environment and Business and Society, received an impressive responsefrom the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story. The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries.

Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel, said, “The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespreadparticipation from across the continent. The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevanceof financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles.”

The 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.

The shortlisted journalists are:

Category: Business and companies
Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Ann Crotty Financial Mail
David McKay Financial Mail
Dewald van Rensburg amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Rob Rose Financial Mail

 
Category: Economy
Claire Bisseker Financial Mail
David McKay Financial Mail
Natasha Marrian Financial Mail
Rob Rose Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

 

Category: Financial markets
David McKay Financial Mail
Lisa Steyn News24
Marc Hasenfuss Financial Mail
Rob Rose Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
 

Category: Consumer financial education
Bruce Whitfield Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield
Londiwe Buthelezi News24, Today’s Trustee
Maya Fisher-French City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money
Ruan Jooste Personal Finance
Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
 

Category: African Growth Story
Kingsley Jeremiah The Guardian, Nigeria
MahamadiSebogo Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
MbongeniMguni Mmegi, Botswana
NdamuSandu               Business Times, Zimbabwe
Paul Murungi Daily Monitor, Uganda
Ronald Adamolekun Premium Times, Nigeria
 

Category: ESG: Business and the Environment
Denene Erasmus Business Day and BusinessLIVE, South Africa
Justice Nwafor Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria
Lisa Steyn News24, South Africa
Olugbenga Adanikin The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria
Paul Murungi Daily Monitor, Uganda
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman EIB Network, Ghana
Rob Rose Financial Mail, South Africa
 

Category: ESG: Business and Society
Gbenga Salau The Guardian, Nigeria
Lameez Omarjee News24
Lisa Steyn News24
Rob Rose Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

 

 

 

Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio
Bruce Whitfield The Money ShowRadio 702 and Cape Talk 567
Destiny Onyemihia Voice of Nigeria
Henry TatawEkambi CRTV, Cameroon
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman EIB Network, Ghana
Ruan Jooste Personal Finance
Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
 

Category: Broadcast – TV/Video
Devi Sankaree Govender The Devi Show
Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen Steinhest on Showmax

 

Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel and a communications consultant, led the review of submissions. He was joined on the judging panel by:

 

  • Ms Angela Agoawike (Nigeria) – media practitioner;
  • Ms Emily Brown (Namibia) – media lecturer;
  • Mr Rayborn Bulley (Ghana) – financial journalism trainer;
  • Ms Paula Fray (South Africa) – media development trainer;
  • Ms Ylva Rodny-Gumede (South Africa) – journalism academic;
  • Mr Tom Indimuli (Kenya) – communications consultant;
  • Mr Ulrich Joubert – (South Africa) independent economist;
  • Ms AggieAssimweKonde(Uganda) – Chartered Marketer CIM Fellow, ESGadvisor;
  • Mr Charles Naude (South Africa)– retiredbusiness editor; and
  • Mr Musa Zondi (South Africa) – former environmental news journalist.

 

Established in 1974, the awards recognise outstanding financial journalists in print, online, radio and television media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publishing, or broadcasting their work on the continent. The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, economic development and ESG: Business and Environment and ESG: Business and Society.The awards carry a total cash prize of about R680, 000.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Senator Peter Nwaoboshi: 2 hours ago

    Money laundering: Supreme Court slams EFCC, frees Sen. Nwaoboshi
    3 hours ago

    World Athletics Championship Trials: Edo has capacity to host the world – Shaibu
    4 hours ago

    Misconduct: IGP Disbands Team, Orders Commencement of Administrative Disciplinary Procedure
    5 hours ago

    Doctors Down Tools In Nasarawa Hospitals
    20 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu fulfils N10m cash prize to LASUS’s all-time-best
    23 hours ago

    Geometric Power Plant to Start Electricity Generation Within 2 Months- Nnaji
    24 hours ago

    Soyinka blasts Emir Gambari: Your truncation of traditional festival a crime against humanity’s cultural heritage
    1 day ago

    Nigeria and I: Getting politics right to make Nigeria work