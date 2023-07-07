Nigerian Journalists shortlisted for the Sanlam Financial Journalism Award

Six Nigerian journalists have made the final shortlist of the 2022 South Africa-based Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism.

The journalists namely Kingsley Jeremiah and Ronald Adamolekun (African Growth Story), Justice Nwafor and Olugbenga Adanikin (Business and Environment), Gbenga Salau,(Business and Society), and Destiny Onyemihia, Broadcast (Audio category), come from the print, broadcast and online media, with the broadcast categories attractive significantly low number of entries, according to the organisers.

According to Chairman of the judging panel, Nixon Karithi, “the entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles.”

Omalicha 91.1FM Founder, Angela Agoawike was among the 10-member panel of judges drawn from across Africa that reviewed the more than 100 entries from journalists across the continent.

The 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg, South Africa on 3 August 2023.

Sanlam Group announces shortlist for financial journalism awards

4 July 2023

Sanlam and Santam, the co-sponsors of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, today announced the shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards.

One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition. The new category, ESG, which has two sub-categories – Business and the Environment and Business and Society, received an impressive responsefrom the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story. The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries.

Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel, said, “The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespreadparticipation from across the continent. The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevanceof financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles.”

The 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.

The shortlisted journalists are:

Category: Business and companies Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism Ann Crotty Financial Mail David McKay Financial Mail Dewald van Rensburg amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism Rob Rose Financial Mail

Category: Economy Claire Bisseker Financial Mail David McKay Financial Mail Natasha Marrian Financial Mail Rob Rose Financial Mail Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Financial markets David McKay Financial Mail Lisa Steyn News24 Marc Hasenfuss Financial Mail Rob Rose Financial Mail Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake Category: Consumer financial education Bruce Whitfield Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield Londiwe Buthelezi News24, Today’s Trustee Maya Fisher-French City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money Ruan Jooste Personal Finance Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake Category: African Growth Story Kingsley Jeremiah The Guardian, Nigeria MahamadiSebogo Sidwaya, Burkina Faso MbongeniMguni Mmegi, Botswana NdamuSandu Business Times, Zimbabwe Paul Murungi Daily Monitor, Uganda Ronald Adamolekun Premium Times, Nigeria Category: ESG: Business and the Environment Denene Erasmus Business Day and BusinessLIVE, South Africa Justice Nwafor Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria Lisa Steyn News24, South Africa Olugbenga Adanikin The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria Paul Murungi Daily Monitor, Uganda Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman EIB Network, Ghana Rob Rose Financial Mail, South Africa Category: ESG: Business and Society Gbenga Salau The Guardian, Nigeria Lameez Omarjee News24 Lisa Steyn News24 Rob Rose Financial Mail Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio Bruce Whitfield The Money Show – Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567 Destiny Onyemihia Voice of Nigeria Henry TatawEkambi CRTV, Cameroon Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman EIB Network, Ghana Ruan Jooste Personal Finance Ryk van Niekerk Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake Category: Broadcast – TV/Video Devi Sankaree Govender The Devi Show Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen Steinhest on Showmax

Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel and a communications consultant, led the review of submissions. He was joined on the judging panel by:

Ms Angela Agoawike (Nigeria) – media practitioner;

Ms Emily Brown (Namibia) – media lecturer;

Mr Rayborn Bulley (Ghana) – financial journalism trainer;

Ms Paula Fray (South Africa) – media development trainer;

Ms Ylva Rodny-Gumede (South Africa) – journalism academic;

Mr Tom Indimuli (Kenya) – communications consultant;

Mr Ulrich Joubert – (South Africa) independent economist;

Ms AggieAssimweKonde(Uganda) – Chartered Marketer CIM Fellow, ESGadvisor;

Mr Charles Naude (South Africa)– retiredbusiness editor; and

Mr Musa Zondi (South Africa) – former environmental news journalist.

Established in 1974, the awards recognise outstanding financial journalists in print, online, radio and television media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publishing, or broadcasting their work on the continent. The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, economic development and ESG: Business and Environment and ESG: Business and Society.The awards carry a total cash prize of about R680, 000.