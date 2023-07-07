Money laundering: Supreme Court slams EFCC, frees Sen. Nwaoboshi

By Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Friday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi and his two companies unjustly and maliciously for committing no offences known to law

The apex court also accused EFCC of subjecting the Senator and his companies to needless criminal trial in relation civil transaction in a split decision of four-to-one in which set aside the conviction and sentencing of Nwaoboshi to seven years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court set aside the July 1, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which had reversed their discharge and acquittal by a Federal High Court in Lagos

The apex court therefore ordered his immediate release from Ikoyi prisons in Lagos, where he is currently being held.

The supreme court also freed the two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd – tried with him on a two-count charge brought against them by EFCC.

The EFCC had accused Nwaoboshi and his companies of illegally acquiring a property named Guinea House on Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos, for N805 million, property said to belong to the Delta State Govt.

The anti-graft agency had claimed that part of the money paid for the property was transferred by Suiming Electrical Ltd on behalf of Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd, adding the funds are believed to be proceeds of their illicit activities. (NAN)