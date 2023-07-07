Doctors Down Tools In Nasarawa Hospitals

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Medical doctors in the services of the Nasarawa State government have begun a five-day warning strike to press home their demand for better conditions of service. This follows an ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association on June 13 2023 to the government to address issues relating to the welfare of its members.

Patients have begun evacuating the hospital as activities continue to wane. When this medium visited the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital,it was observed that the number of visitors has dropped and patients were seen leaving the premises. Those spoke to our reporter said they were looking for alternative hospitals to take their relations for treatment. A woman reportedly died as a result of non-attendance by the doctors, after she had been scheduled for surgery on Wednesday.

The State chairman of the guild, Dr. Peter Attah said the action was taken at an emergency meeting of the association on Tuesday. He added that it was the lack of progress during negotiations with the government team. “We have met twice, after our ultimatum on June 13 but unfortunately, the government is only paying lip service without showing serious concern over our demands,” he adding that “after discovering that government was not prepared to address our demands, the congress unanimously agreed to withdraw its services in all the 19 State government facilities from 8am Wednesday July 5 to 8am Monda, July 10.”

The NMA boss said the industrial action could have been extended to other health care centres but not for the love the association has for the health of the people of Nasarawa State. “if the government refuses to remove the lingering issues by Monday, we may be forced to ask our colleagues in FMC, Keffi and private facilities to join the strike,” Dr. Attah announced.

He explained that due to the poor working conditions, 88 medical doctors left the service of the State in 2023 alone. He also said the demands include the implementation of promotion of doctorsand annual salary increment, the failure to implement the N30,000 minimum wage consequential adjustment, removal of the high taxation as well as implementation of the reviewed Hazard allowance.