40 year-old man arrested for alleged defilement girl, 13, in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A man simply identified as Obidiah in his early 40s who works as a Bouncer (door supervisor) in one of the night clubs in Port Harcourt has been arrested by the Rivers State Police command for allegedly defiling a 13 year old girl at Ojike street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

A source in the area told our reporter that the said Obidiah sent the 13 years old girl an errand to buy snacks for him last week Friday..

When the teenager came back from the errand,the suspect asked her to bring the snacks inside his room.

Our source disclosed that immediately the unsuspecting teenager brought the snacks into Mr Obidiah’s room, he locked the door, raise the volume of his radio set and defiled the victim.

It was further learnt that a co-tenant of the suspect who noticed that it took time before the teenager came out of the suspect’s room, approached the teenager in the evening and the teenager narrated to the co-tenant of the suspect what transpired and Mr Obidiah’s neighbour informed the Mile 1 Police Division Division that came and effected the arrest of the suspect last Sunday.

Confirming the incident to our reporter,the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the suspect has been transferred from Mile 1, Police Division to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), PortHarcourt for discreet investigation.