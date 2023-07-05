Guber poll: KGSG accuse opposition of criminality

Richard Elesho

The government of Kogi State has reiterated determination to keep the state safe before, during and after the 11 November Governorship poll, calling on security agencies to beam search light on politicians who take side with criminality.

Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo while reacting to protests against alleged police brutalization and killing of opposition supporters, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed the protesters are criminals.

The Commissioner said there are no extrajudicial killings in the state, steessing that the protests were part of activities lined up by “people who desperately want power.”

“If there is anyone on the streets protesting against the peace and security of the state, that person must immediately be regarded as a criminal whose trade has been cut short by the “zero tolerance for criminality” approach of the security agencies.

“We want to state clearly that there are no extrajudicial killings in the state as some naysayers and purveyors of violence who were hard-hit by the recent onslaught on criminals in the state want people to believe.

“They have been mourning a criminal, gunrunner, kidnapper who was taken down by security agents after his attack on security operatives in the state. We cannot sacrifice the peace of the state on the alter of violent politics.

“The need for us to clear the air on the matter is occasioned by a purported protest by ill-informed political agents in wigs, who are clearly acting the script of sponsors of violence in Kogi State.

“The protest was a deliberate act to misinform the general public and create an impression of crisis in the confluence state ahead of the Guber poll. It was a part of a list of activities that was drawn by some unpopular political actors who desperately want power and are banking on using killers and criminals to achieve their blood-drenching ambition.

“We wish to inform members of the general public that the Kogi State Government will continue to make deliberate and legally-certified efforts at ensuring peace and security in the state, as that remains the principal responsibility of the Government. Politicians harboring criminals with the intent of disturbing the peace of the state will always have security agencies to contend with.

“We again call on security agencies to invite politicians expressing sadness over the death of a criminal for questioning. Our people should go about their normal business without let or hindrance as Kogi will be made safe before, during and after the poll. We are Kogi and we will keep our state safe.”