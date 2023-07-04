Kano Education Commissioner constitutes 5-man committee for reopening of boarding schools

…commends two secondary, one primary schools for punctuality

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa has constituted a five-man Committee for re-opening of the closed-down boarding schools in the state.

This was contained in a Statement signed by Mr. Aliyu Yusuf, Director, Public Enlightenment of the Ministry.

According to the statement, the Commissioner explained that the constitution of the Committee became necessary considering the importance of the schools in the state education system.

He noted that, “the closure of those schools by the immediate-past administration would be investigated with a view to finding out the actual reasons for taking such decision, which was attributed to security issues.”

The Commissioner said that, “the Committee will, among other things, come up with facts on why and how the schools were closed down at a time when more of its kind were needed to accommodate the teeming students of the state.”

He further disclosed that the Committee would report to the Ministry, the current positions of the schools in the area of infrastructure, physical structures and security.

Hon. Doguwa urged the Committee members to work diligently so that the schools would be re-opened for students to commence studies.

He stressed that the new administration of the state under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, “is all out to salvage the education sector for the better.”

Moreso, the Commissioner appreciated two secondary schools and one primary school for punctuality.

He expressed satisfaction over the level of their dedication to duty and punctuality to curriculum and activities.

He made the commendation during an unscheduled visit to some Schools in Gaya, Wudil, Dawakin Kudu and Tarauni Local Government Areas in the state on Monday.

” Today being a resumption day from Eid-el-Kabir Sallah break for our students and pupils, I decided to embark for an unscheduled visit to see for myself, the level of compliance for both the teachers and the students.

“Alhamdulillah, I have seen some schools with impressive turnout that deserves commendation and I also see those with unimpressive turnout that need to be cautioned,” he said.

Doguwa said he will continue to pay such kind of visits to other schools so as to wake them up from their slumber and make them to realize that the sector has gotten new leadership that is ready to restore the lost glory of education in the state.

The schools that received the Commissioner’s commendation include: GSS Wudil; Wudil Model Primary School; and GGSS Yar’Gaya.

He promised to honour the school managements commendation letters.

The Commissioner, however, mentioned the schools that were found wanting to include Maitama Sule Science College Gaya; GTC Gaya; Zonal Education Directorate (KSSSMB) Gaya; LEA, Gaya; and GSS Tarauni.

He, therefore, appealed to School administrators to work with dedication, selflessness and punctuality so that the system will be supported and produce quality products that Kano state and its people, would be proud of.