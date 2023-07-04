Jigawa canvasses China’s investors for economic, infrastructural development

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state government has opened opportunities for China’s investors to galvanize available natural and human resources in the state for economic and infrastructural development.

The state government is encouraging both private and public investment from businessmen and investors from China, with a view to develop the economy and physical insfrastructure in the state.

This was contained in a Statement made available to journalists by the Director of Press of the Deputy Governor, Comrade Ahmad Haruna in Dutse, the state capital.

The statement called on Chinese investors to come and invest in the state to leverage its vast resources and enabling environment of doing business.

According to Mr. Haruna, the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. Aminu Usman made the call when he represented the state at the 3rd China Africa Economic and Trade Expo held at Changsha, Republic of China.

The statement further stated that, “Jigawa state has equally indicated its interest to partner with Chinese companies in developing the state infrastructures.

“The Deputy Governor has also actively represented the state at the ‘China Africa Infrastructure Cooperation Forum,’ as one of the panelists that discussed ‘jointly building green and sustainable Infrastructure.’

“We learned Chinese have modern technologies which are environment-friendly and economic advantages for infrastructure development, so we are ready to partner with you in bridging our infrastructural gap for sustainable economic growth and development.

“In the area of Agriculture, we have a comparative advantage, with many products worth exporting to the global market, so in this sector, we are ready to partner with you also.”

The Deputy Governor noted that they have seen, “many simple and affordable farm tools that can help Jigawa farmers to improve their production and we are willing to make it accessible to all Jigawa farmers.”