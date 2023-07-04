Governor Yusuf pledges to enhance security, energy for industrial development in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has pledged to enhance energy and security for the enablement of industrial growth in the ancient commercial city of Kano.

He also promised to battle the effects of climate change in the state.

A Statement issued by Mr. Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, indicated that Governor Yusuf, stated this on Monday, through his Deputy, while receiving participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The NIPSS participants were in Kano on a study tour.

Governor Yusuf congratulated the participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 for their involvement in the programme.

He further stated that the state government was eagerly awaiting their report, assuring that their findings and recommendations would be implemented for the overall development of the state, particularly in the areas of industrialization, steady power supply, security of lives and property, as well as climate change.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, who led the delegation, expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the warm reception accorded to his team.

He said their primary objective in Kano was to engage with key stakeholders involved in industrialization, with a view to finding ways of boosting and resuscitating Kano as the industrial hub of northern Nigeria.

“The group seeks to analyze and identify challenges faced by industries in Kano state, particularly in areas such as power and climate change, with a focus on understanding their impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. Their aim is to develop intervention strategies accordingly,” the statement added.

However, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Baffa Abdullahi Bichi, extended his appreciation to NIPSS for selecting Kano state as one of the seven states for their study tour.

He assured the delegation that the state government would provide all necessary support and resources to facilitate their research, ensuring the generation of valuable findings for effective implementation within the state.

Comptroller of Immigration and SEC 45 participant, Franka Nwaneka, expressed gratitude to the Kano state government and its people for the warm welcome.

Nwaneka pledged to utilize their utmost abilities and capacities during the study tour to produce fruitful results.

The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to Governor Yusuf on behalf of the participants, received by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.