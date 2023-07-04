American rapper Jay-Z’s mom comes out of “prison”, weds lesbian lover

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 4:41 pm


 

Gloria Carter, the mother of American rap mogul Jay-Z has married her lesbian lover Roxanne Wilshire

Gloria Carter, the mother of American rap mogul Jay-Z has married her lesbian lover Roxanne Wilshire after dating the woman for many years, Metro Entertainment reported
The nuptials took place in Tribeca, New York on Sunday evening. It  was a perfectly star-studded affair with Jay Z – real name Shawn Carter – leading the way like a proud son.
However, the remarkable thing about Carter’s bold  decision to wed her lover is that she had  been hiding her sexuality in a self-imposed “prison” for many years even when she was married to Jay-Z’s dad and had four kids.
Still Jay-Z had on several occasions revealed how his mother had been hiding her identity and living someone else’s life. In an interview on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Guest Needs No Introduction, he said: “Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids.
‘For her to sit in front of me and tell me “I think I love someone”, I really cried… I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.’
Jay-Z also  opened up about his mother being in a self-imposed prison and  coming out to him on “Smile,” a track off his 2017 album 4:44, sharing how happy he was when she found a partner.
“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take.
“Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake,” he rapped.
Jay-Z was joined by wife Beyonce, 41, who was seen teetering along in skyscraper heels while holding onto daughter Blue Ivy, 11, for support. The two were suitably glam for the occasion in evening dresses, while the Break My Soul singer finished off her peach look with a feather wrap.
They made their way into the Manhattan venue alongside Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and the singer’s cousin Angie Beyince while her faithful bodyguard Julius cleared the path.
According to TMZ, other guests included Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts and Corey Gamble and they certainly partied hard with the reception, which was held in Tribeca, wrapping up at around 1am.
As the evening drew to a close the newlyweds were seen leaving the party with Gloria dressed in a white suit, and Roxanne in a stunning gold and white shimmery dress.

