S/West’s Longest Reigning Oba:  Aladesuru, Onigede of Igede Ekiti Marks 64 Years on Throne

By Abiodun Omole

Kabiyesi, His Royal Majesty, Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II (JP) Petu Bi Owuro, the paramount ruler of the ancient town of Igede-Ekiti kingdom and its environs the throne of his progenitors on the 26th of June 1959 at a tender age of 26.

Oba J.A. Aladesuru II (JP) was born in 1933 and Crowned as 27th Onigede of Igede Ekiti on 26th June, 1959. He is a descendant of the OKIRIBITI ADEYIBAKA dynasty. He succeeded Oba Olubusi Apata from Onaowuro family who reigned between 1950-1957.

Oba Agunsoyebiosupa Aladesuru (I) who was the king between (1890-1941) and his wife, Olori Johanah Ogunkolade Aladesuru who was the Eleventh wife were the parents of the king and his two siblings namely: Late Princess (Dns) Olufunmilayo Fatunla (Nee Aladesuru) and Prince John Aladebusuyi Aladesuru.

Oba J.A. Aladesuru attended Baptist Central School, Igede Ekiti. He was trained as a photographer at ISEYIN between 1955 and 1956. He worked as a clerk in Upper Region Agricultural Farm ILORA near Iseyin, Oyo State between August and November 1956.

He thought in PINNOCK memorial Baptist Primary School [PMPS] Via ILORA between 1957 and August 1958. He was transferred to First Baptist Primary School Ilora via Oyo as a teacher and later transferred back to Pinnock Memorial Primary School in January 1959.

History has it that at the turn of making Late Oba Agunsoyebiosupa Aladesuru 1 Onigede of Igede, the father of the present strong and handsome Oba, the king, the choice was made without any election, it was a matter of bringing him home from IWOROKO EKITI where he was residing.

Same thing happened to his son. While Oba J.A ALADESURU was at Ilora he did visit his friend, High Chief J. A. Olowere, the Osolo Of Igede at Ibadan. Chief Osolo during his visit to Igede was cut in the web of the struggle to have his friend installed as the King.

When Chief Osolo met his friend later, he seized the opportunity to brief the Prince now the KING on the idea being muted back at home. However, the Prince i.e Oba J.A Aladesuru’s reaction was as spontaneous as it was negative. He rebuffed the offer in its totality.

Highly disenchanted with the development, the Prince drafted a strongly-worded letter that he intended to send to his people at home. But God tempered his annoyance with some elements of rationality as he decided to have his letter perused by his friend before being dispatched. To his eternal credit, Chief Olowere counseled his friend against sending the letter and the latter complied.

Mr J. A. Olofin (Balogun of Igede) who was then a councillor in Ado District Council as well as a member of Ekiti Divisional Council went ahead to convene an inclusive conference of all Igede people on the issue of Onigede chieftaincy in early 1959. It was held at the house of High Chief Aro Famoroti. In attendance were the High Chiefs (Agbailu) and eminent Igede indigenes. The conference main theme was “Onigede Selection and Rule of Law”

At the end of the conference, a position paper endorsed by all stakeholders was prepared and forwarded to the Western Regional Government in Ibadan for necessary approval. Apart from Mr Olofin, other known indigenes of Igede who played notable roles included Chief Mrs J. A. Fatunla, Mr E. O. D. Adedipe and Mr S. A. Fajemilehin and Chief J. O. Osuntokun, the then Minister of Local Government in the Western Region also made a valuable input.

Government approval of Prince James Adelusi Aladesuru as the Onigede-elect finally came very early in 1959.

On the receipt of the official letter of approval from the government, the Enumo met and fixed the crowing ceremony of the Onigede for 26th June, 1959. But the greatest task remained getting the Prince to accept the offer. The clarion call to bring the Prince home got intensified in all quarters. Indeed, it became the dominant issue in public discourse in the town and in any gathering of sons and daughters of Igede outside the town.

At a point in time, one of the Princes who had earlier been sensitized by Chief Ogundana decided to bell the cart. His name was Prince Simeon Aladesuru. Because of the sensitivity of the mission to be accomplished, i.e bringing home his brother, he had to prepare very well. In this wise, his sense of history, versatility and experience all combined, put him in good stead to accomplish the task. Thus, with the letter of appointment of his junior brother as Onigede carefully tusked inside his traveling bag, Prince Simeon headed for Ilora.

On Monday, 8th June 1959, he arrived at his destination. Coincidentally, he saw his brother a distance away going out with a view to executing an assignment given earlier to him by his church. The naming ceremony of a newly born baby to a co-church member was to take place and he had been assigned to lead the solemn ceremony.

On sighting his visitor, the Prince’s eyes were enveloped with darkness and uncertainty. He was thoroughly confused. Though he had not been told, but he already knew the likely reason for the visit of the least-expected august visitor. All the same, the message was finally delivered to him and despite the initial mixed feelings with which the young Prince received the message, he finally bowed to the verdict of fate.

He summoned courage and went ahead to perform the initial planned naming ceremony of a co-church member.

Very early the next day, Tuesday, June 9, 1959, the two Princes set out for Igede en route Ibadan. But throughout the period that the journey lasted, it was a gory tale of emotional pains for the would-be Onigede. For once, he felt quite nostalgic for Ilora and the good times he had had in the community and on the other hand, he looked at the challenges posed by the task ahead with trepidation.

But the situation in Igede was at variance with his expectations when he and his half brother arrived the town later on the day. As a matter of fact, his anxieties fizzled away when they got home as they were welcomed ceremoniously by the people of the town.

Immediately Kabiyesi was crowned, he became a rallying point of Local Government administration and took effective control of his chiefs and the entire people of Igede. The age groups were coordinated and strengthened, while Elegbes and the war veterans of Igede were encouraged to hold their meeting regularly. Kabiyesi elevated some deserving chiefs to Enumo status to ease his administration.

The 64 eventful years reign of Kabiyesi has no doubt brought remarkable and visible progress, development and lofty achievements and attitude to various segments, including but not limited to development in Education, Health care delivery, Sanitation, Politics, Social-cultural life, road network, commercial and infrastructure. These have advanced tremendously in the last 64 years of his reign.

ORIKI

Omo alaye han maye iun

Omo monmu Ipa re o ka

agbonrin alele i sun la lele l’Ara isa

agbonrin alele i pete otata oniyan l’eru

Omo apasa li e meji, o mu mejeji i somo lore

omo eye gbaun, aba gbaun i soju mia mia

o gba han la tan, oni i tu pin ran

omo a mo sisu ko m’ori ti de

omo o se run jabala jo igun

onigede nu kan li lugbo agbe, s’ekeji Adimula

omo oloke ko m’oke gigun

omo owa omo ekan

Omo Alaye gbede boli layin

CONGRATULATIONS KABIYESI

#Onigede

#LongestReigningMonarch

#InYorubaLand, Nigeria and West Africa.

* Abiodun Omole is a retired Navy Captain