Governor Yusuf to critics:  I am not on vendetta mission

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Sunday, declared that his policies on demolitions of buildings and retrieving government properties was not a mission of vendetta, but a sincere project geared towards developing Kano state.

The Governor popularly known as Abba Gida Gida, insisted that he has no personal grudges against the immediate-past administration.

In a Statement released by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, Governor Yusuf challenged critics, “to keep records of his work and judge him after he has finished his tenure.”

The Statement added that the Governor wondered, “why any one in power could take public property and convert it for personal use.”

He spoke while receiving the Emir of Gaya, His Highness, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who paid him Sallah homage at Government House.

Governor Yusuf also promised that Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital will resume work in a fortnight.

The Statement stated that, already, Governor Yusuf has directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran, “to work round the clock to ensure the smooth restoration of the health centre.”

He said his administration will ensure the effective implementation of free maternity policy.

Governor Yusuf also reiterated the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government’s commitment to ensure adequate evacuation of refuse from Kano streets, while expressing concern over poor state of sanitation in Kano.

He also tasked his cabinet members to collaborate with the chairmen of Local council in the 44 Local Government Areas in the state towards identifying critical areas for development.

“My government is not pursuing any vendetta but working towards the progress of Kano,” he insisted.

In his brief remarks, Emir of Gaya told the Governor that his Emirate is taking the issue of security very seriously, adding that he has constituted a strong Committee on vigilance to further strengthen security across the Gaya Emirate.