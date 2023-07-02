Kogi Police arrest 10 kidnappers

Kogi Police arrest 10 kidnappers

Sunday, July 2, 2023 11:15 am


Gunmen

The Kogi State Police command has confirmed the arrest of three persons suspected to be kidnappers operating in Ogugu community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of the State.

The State Police Command spokesperson, SP William Aya, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday said the suspects were arrested by a joint patrol team in a bush close to the community.

“It was a joint patrol team comprising the police and the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch (KEWN) that arrested the suspects,” the PPRO stated.

It was gathered that the suspects, alleged to be herders, had some of their gang members staying in Otukpa in Benue State.

“One of the three arrested kidnappers confessed operating in the Orokamu/Otukpa axis in Benue State and in the process also disclosed the hideout of the remaining members of his gang,” he said.

“Security operatives, including vigilantes, went there and arrested seven of them in the Gidanrawa Trailer Park Hotel in Otukpa.

“The seven Benue suspects were handed over to the Benue State Police Command while the three suspects were ferried to Lokoja for more investigation.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    How to fix tourism problems in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    How Tinubu’s wife begged me to return to APC – Senator Urhoghide
    4 hours ago

    Osun’s Sallah scuffles and Abuja’s dog meat
    6 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Sanwo-Olu set up peace committee to reconcile Igbo, Yoruba in Lagos
    13 hours ago

    African issues: President Tinubu ready to take up gauntlet – Alake
    21 hours ago

    A toast to Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart at 65
    22 hours ago

    Anambra Law Student Wins 2023 Princess Diana Award
    24 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf says first batch of Kano foreign scholarship beneficiaries will commence study September