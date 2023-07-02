Kogi Police arrest 10 kidnappers

The Kogi State Police command has confirmed the arrest of three persons suspected to be kidnappers operating in Ogugu community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of the State.

The State Police Command spokesperson, SP William Aya, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday said the suspects were arrested by a joint patrol team in a bush close to the community.

“It was a joint patrol team comprising the police and the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch (KEWN) that arrested the suspects,” the PPRO stated.

It was gathered that the suspects, alleged to be herders, had some of their gang members staying in Otukpa in Benue State.

“One of the three arrested kidnappers confessed operating in the Orokamu/Otukpa axis in Benue State and in the process also disclosed the hideout of the remaining members of his gang,” he said.

“Security operatives, including vigilantes, went there and arrested seven of them in the Gidanrawa Trailer Park Hotel in Otukpa.