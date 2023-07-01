Africa’s literary giant Prof Micere Githae Mugo dies at 81

By Nehru Odeh

One of Africa’s literary giants Pofessor Micere Githae Mugo has died. Mugo, a writer, poet, dramatist, activist, feminist and literary critic died on Friday 30 June 2023 after a protracted illness. She was aged 81.

Aside from her monumental literary interventions in various genres, Mugo is also famous for being a co-author of “The Trial of Dedan Kimathi” with another leading light of African literature Professor Ngugi Wa Thiong O.

Mugo, who until her demise was Professor of African studies at Syracuse University in New York was a revolutionary and an icon of liberation struggle who was forced into exile in 1982 after becoming a target of official government harassment in Kenya. While in exile in Zimbabwe she met the likes of famous Ghanian writer Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, who died recently.