Transparency in governance: NGO rates former Governor Ganduje’s administration high

Friday, June 30, 2023 10:45 am


Former Governor Ganduje of Kano State

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) has scored the administration of the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, high in transparency and open governance policy.

The NGO noted that Ganduje’s administration would  be remembered for its far-reaching developmental policies that place the state on the pedestal of economic prosperity.

This was contained in a Statement made available to Journalists in Kano by the former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Malam Garba’s assertion  followed a report which scored Kano among five other states for transparency and accountability in the budget and procurement process in 2022.

He said the report, carried in many national dailies entitled: “Nigerian States Budget Transparency Index 2022,” published on Tuesday in Abuja, adjudged Kano to have been significantly transparency in the acts of governance and provided adequate amount of budget information to the public.

Malam said the report, which was published by a Non-governmental Organisation, Civil Resources Development and Documentation Centre with support from UKAID, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office is aimed to instill transparency in budgeting and budget process across the 36 states of the federation.

He recalled that during his two-term in office, “Ganduje evolved and ensured implementation of relevant fiscal policies as well as public participation in budget process.”

According to him, in 2021, “Kano along with Anambra and Kaduna states were the first to join the Open Government Partnership which Executive Order he subsequently signed. OGP seeks to fight against corruption, improve transparency and accountability in governance.”

Malam Garba added that in 2017, Fiscal Responsibility Commission presented Ganduje with an Award of Excellence for prudent management of public resources, accountability and good governance.

 

 

