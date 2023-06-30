No regrets on my demolition policy, Governor Yusuf tells Emir Bayero

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Friday, told the Emir of Kano and chairman of Kano Council of Emirs, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, that he has no regrets demolishing properties his administration considered “illegal.”

He urged the Royal Father to keep supporting policies of his administration designed to bring development in the state and dispense democratic dividends to the people of the state.

Governor Yusuf stated this at Kano Government House when Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, in the company of District Heads and other members of the Emirate Council paid him a Sallah homage, as part of the activities to mark the Eid El Kabir celebrations.

The Governor popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, insisted that he has no regret on the demolition exercise and recovery of public property that, “were illegally acquired and distributed to sacred cows by the immediate past administration.”

” Your highness it is important for the emirate council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to bring back public properties that were illegally acquired and we will ensure that all such properties are restored back for the interest of the good people of Kano,” he added.

Governor Yusuf, however, appreciated the Emir and members of the Emirate Council for the visit which is first of its kind since his assumption of office and enumerated achievements of his administration in the last 31 days in office.

He mentioned his achievements to include: payment of NECO fees for 55,000 secondary schools students amounting to N1.5 billion; restoration of streets lights; and minimizing the cases of phone snatching within Kano metropolis.

Others achievements, according to Governor Yusuf include: resumption of screening for the award of foreign scholarship for Kano indigenes with first class degrees; prompt payment of salaries and pension; and evacuation of thousands of tones of refuse within metropolis.

In his remarks, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero said the visit was to felicitate with the Governor on Eid El Kabir.

He assured of his readiness to offer advise that will be of importance and beneficial to the development of the state.

The First Class monarch also called on government and affluent individuals to assist the less privileged in cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal.