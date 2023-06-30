Kano agog as Governor Yusuf attends Hawan Daushe at Emir Aminu Ado Bayero’s Palace

Friday, June 30, 2023 10:56 am


Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero and Gov Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Eid El Kabir in the ancient city of Kano got to its peak on Thursday when Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the company of members of his cabinet and other top-notches graced the Hawan Daushe at the palace of the Emir of Kano and chairman of Kano Council of Emirs, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Governor Yusuf was accompanied by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo and members of the state executive council.

The traditional ritual, spiced with Durbar was held at the Emir’s palace, Kofar Kudu.

Also present as a guest was the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, His Lordship, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Our Correspondent reports that the colourful Daushe Durbar is a Sallah homage paid by District Heads to the Emir with other traditional title holders in the Kano Emirates, riding in different Horse gears, clad in various traditional regalia, in beautiful display of historic merit of Kano as a kingdom bestowed with coveteous tradition cum rich cultural heritage

