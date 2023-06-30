Governor Yusuf to Kano people: my administration’ll prioritize education, agriculture, health

Governor Yusuf to Kano people: my administration’ll prioritize education, agriculture, health

Friday, June 30, 2023 1:16 pm


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusufano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has promised that his administration would prioritize education, agriculture and health development.

He reiterated his commitment towards sustaining the Kwankwassiyya education policy of foreign scholarships, free-feeding of school children, promotion of girl-child education, compulsory, free and basic education, among others.

Governor Yusuf stated this on Friday through the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Honourable Jibrin Ismail Falgore, who represented him during Hawan Kekasa held in Karaye Emirate to mark this year’s Eid El Kabir.

According to him, “Kano State government remained focused towards ensuring continued foreign scholarships to Kano indigenes, schools feeding of pupils in primary schools and provision of free educational supports materials.”

According to him, other top priority areas include ensuring free anti-natal and post-natal services to pregnant and nursing mothers from conception to delivery and child health.

He also promised to revolutionalise agricultural development in the state, with a view to ensuring food security and food sufficiency.

According to him, “the Abba Kabir–led government is a government that is totally committed to bringing succor to the lives of the people of the state.”

He, however, called on the people of the state to rally round the incumbent administration and pray for peaceful coexistence in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Karaye, His Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II, expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf and Speaker Falgore for attending the Hawan Kekas.

He appealed to the people in the Emirate to be extra-vigilante and report any suspicious faces to the security agencies and District Heads for immediate action.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Christ’s School Ado Turns 90 Today: Celebrating the Founder, Henry Dallimore
    5 hours ago

    No regrets on my demolition policy, Governor Yusuf tells Emir Bayero
    6 hours ago

    Why I intervened in the exchange rate regime – Tinubu
    8 hours ago

    Kano agog as Governor Yusuf attends Hawan Daushe at Emir Aminu Ado Bayero’s Palace
    Governor Ganduje of Kano State 8 hours ago

    Transparency in governance: NGO rates former Governor Ganduje’s administration high
    9 hours ago

    Eco-Musings: Writing Our Planet Back to Equitable Health
    Aliko Dangote 1 day ago

    Bloomberg rates Aliko Dangote richest man in Africa with $15.6bn
    1 day ago

    Implement Past Judicial inquiry report on seven-storey collapse -Town planners 