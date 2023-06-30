Governor Yusuf to Kano people: my administration’ll prioritize education, agriculture, health

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has promised that his administration would prioritize education, agriculture and health development.

He reiterated his commitment towards sustaining the Kwankwassiyya education policy of foreign scholarships, free-feeding of school children, promotion of girl-child education, compulsory, free and basic education, among others.

Governor Yusuf stated this on Friday through the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Honourable Jibrin Ismail Falgore, who represented him during Hawan Kekasa held in Karaye Emirate to mark this year’s Eid El Kabir.

According to him, “Kano State government remained focused towards ensuring continued foreign scholarships to Kano indigenes, schools feeding of pupils in primary schools and provision of free educational supports materials.”

According to him, other top priority areas include ensuring free anti-natal and post-natal services to pregnant and nursing mothers from conception to delivery and child health.

He also promised to revolutionalise agricultural development in the state, with a view to ensuring food security and food sufficiency.

According to him, “the Abba Kabir–led government is a government that is totally committed to bringing succor to the lives of the people of the state.”

He, however, called on the people of the state to rally round the incumbent administration and pray for peaceful coexistence in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Karaye, His Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II, expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf and Speaker Falgore for attending the Hawan Kekas.

He appealed to the people in the Emirate to be extra-vigilante and report any suspicious faces to the security agencies and District Heads for immediate action.