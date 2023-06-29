 Kano Health Commissioner hails Governor Yusuf people-oriented policies

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran has Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s people-oriented policies and urged Kano residents to maintain hygienic environment as they slaughter animals for sacrifice during the Edi-el-Kabir celebrations.

According to him, “the administration of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, is people oriented, coming with a zeal to serve the state diligently.”

He stated this in a Statement signed by Ibrahim Abdullahi, Information Officer, Ministry of Health.

Dr. Labaran noted with satisfaction that, “in less than a month of his inauguration as the number one citizen of the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has proven to all that he is truly ready and prepared for the task.”

According to the Commissioner, “the leadership style of His Excellency is admiring. He begins to turn things around Without hesitation, our Governor begins fulfilling his campaign promises made to the people of the state. This is unprecedent. We are moving with full courage that our Governor is delivering.

“On this exalted day, I wish to, on behalf of my family, my staff of the ministry, extend my heartfelt Sallah felicitations to the Governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, his family, members of the State Executive Council, leadership of our great party the NNPP and the entire people Kano the serene Eid-el-Kabir merriments. May Allah accept all our sacrificial obligations as an act of worship.”

“I wish to also humbly extend same to our mentor, the national leader of the NNPP and the grand leader of Kwankwasiyya movement, His Excellency, Engr. Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.”

The Commissioner then advised people to ensure their sacrificial meat is in good condition of health and kept in safer place in order to be protected against flies and other harmful insects that may contaminate it and cause havoc to their health as a result.

He also enjoined them to dispose off animals’ faeces appropriately as soon as possible, clean their environment thoroughly with clean water and enough detergent so that the stained-blood and odour are removed.

Dr. Labaran further advised people to ensure that they properly fried up their meat, kept in clean containers and placed where fly and its likes could not get access to pollute it.

Dr. Labaran added that people should avoid consuming excessive and hot meat as it may harm the stomach, warning that any sign of illness should quickly be reported to the nearest health facility for medical attention.