FG announces halt to funding professional bodies, councils

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 31 December 2026, to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead, and capital expenditure.

The Budget Office of the Federation (under the Ministry of Budget and National Planning) has announced that it will no longer make budgetary allocations for professional bodies and councils, a part of the federal government’s latest move to reduce spending.

Our Correspondents reports that in the trending controversial memo signed by Ben Akabueze, Director General, in the Budget Office of the Federation Ministry of National Planning warned that the policy will take effect from 31st December ,2026.

The controversial memo said the discontinuation referred to the outcome of the 13th meeting of Presidential Committee on Salaries approved the new policy.

The memo has sent tongues wagging that school fees of Federal Universities ran by approved Governing Councils maybe affected.