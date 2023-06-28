Sex scandal: Growing list of Davido’s baby mamas

By Nehru Odeh

The internet is currently buzzing with Davido’s American girlfriend Anita Brown’s scandalous revelation that she is pregnant for him. Though Davido has yet to make any statement concerning Brown’s allegation, by the time Brown delivers the baby, she would be the latest addition to the Assurance crooner’s fast growing list of baby mamas.

Davido was once quoted as saying he has never asked any girl to have an abortion, and that babies are blessings. “At least I can confidently say I have never told any girl to have an abortion. I am not saying having a baby without marriage is good, but to me babies are blessings,” he said.

Davido recently caused a stir on the internet when he confessed in an interview that he has a son named Dawson in the United Kingdom. Dawson’s photo, which has gone viral, shows he doesn’t need a DNA test to prove his paternity, for he is a chip off the old block.

Here is the growing list of Davido’s baby mamas:

Ayomide Labinjo

Ayomide is the alleged mother of Davido’s eldest child, Aanuoluwapo Adeleke. A businesswomen and model, Ayomide claimed Davido slept with her in 2013 when he came to perform in Ibadan. She said she asked him to wear condom during their first meeting but he refused.

Aanuoluwapo was born in 2014. After series of denials, a paternity test was conducted and it was 99.9 per cent proven that he was Davido’s child.

2) Sophia Momodu

Sophia is the mother of Davido’s Second child, Imade Adeleke. The niece of popular Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu, Sophia has been in the public space by virtue of the disagreements she has had with Davido over the years.

Sophia and Davido’s relationship was brief. It started 2013 but later became very controversia/ Imade was born in 2015.

3) Amanda;

Atlanta-based Amanda is the mother of his second daughter and look-alike, Hailey. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science. Many believe she is Davido’s best behaved Baby Mama. Amanda once said her daughter was her source of motivation and motivated her to be the best woman.

4) A British model and DJ, Larissa is the mother of Davido’s fifth child, Dawson Adeleke. Larissa and Davido were rumored to be dating in 2019, and Dawson was born in 2020.

5) Anita Brown ;

This is the latest would be Baby Mama that has set the internet on fire with her latest scandalous revelations. She is a New York-based entrepreneur and “child of God” !

Chioma Roland, Davido’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his fouth child Ifeanyi Adeleke graduated from being a baby mama to a full-fledged wife in 2022 when they tied the knot in a private wedding.