Is a new EFCC possible?

By Promise Adiele

Since the inauguration of the Bola Tinubu’s administration, an ominous air of doubt and uncertainty hovers the entire Nigerian political hemisphere. More compelling is the new government’s struggle for national and international legitimacy given all the chicanery that characterized the last election. While the opposition parties feel aggrieved and have gone to the election tribunal to contest APC’s victory under Tinubu, matters of state have continued and should continue until the last pronouncement by the election tribunal or even the Supreme Court. The decision of the courts will lay to final rest all the disputations about the election and only then can Nigerians look forward to another four yearsof democratic governance. Once the courts make their pronouncements, public or personal opinions become immaterial. It is commendable that all the political parties and their candidates have agreed to abide by the decision of the courts. But it smacks of a fascist (that word again) behaviourfor Bola Tinubu, the current Aso Rock tenant,to avow that the federal government will not allow the judiciary to truncate democracy through court pronouncements. That statement by a supposed democrat gives a peep into how his mind is working in the event the courts upturn his victory at the polls.

Whatever be the case, Nigerians want peace at all levels. Having survived eight grueling years of Buhari’s misgovernance, Nigerians do not need any further trammeling of whatever complexion. For a people who barely survive by the skin of their teeth without government’s input, peace is the first thing on their existential menu. Therefore, all parties concerned should be ready to accept the court’s pronouncements, eschew violence,and shut the door to Rwanda. It is in the interest of every Nigerian that peace reigns in the land including those who think they are protected by wealth and immunity. In fact, some people agree that it is by sheer divine intervention that Nigeria is still one entity given all the tension and acrimony generated by the last election. The people are still here, bouncing, enjoying, suffering, and smiling as the case maybe.Some friends who became enemies during the election have reconciled. Nigerians are together again although some misfits are still gloating, stoking the embers of needless strife. Since Mr Mohammadu Buhari left power, Nigerians have heaved a huge sigh of relief supplicating to divine powers never to have such a character occupy any position of power and authority. It was unreal while it lasted.

To be sure, since the commencement of the Tinubu administration, there seems to be a will to act and redirect Nigeria. However, that will to act and redirect a rudderless country has come short of any deep, critical consideration of mass-orientated governance. Tinubu has largely been in a hurry to impress and because he is replacing a non-existent president, he seems to be doing everything right. However, conscientious socio-political observers know that the new administration has grossly fallen short on many fronts but anybody who replaced Buhari can never be wrong in anything. Emefiele, the embattled former CBN governor has been arrested. How on earth will anybody arrest Emefiele while Buhari walks about a free man? It negates the operational, equitable dynamics of rational thinking because Emefiele took orders from Buhari. But can Tinubu arrest Buhari? He does not have the moral, ethical or any form of justification to do so – arrest a man who gave him power on a platter of gold? Other public officers have been either suspended or sacked. There is currently a frenzy around Aso Rock as political jobbers jostle for various positions and appointments. It is alleged that ministerial positions attract $1,000,000. If this is true or the mischievous figment of someone’s imagination, time will tell.

I am interested in the office of the EFCC chairman who was recently suspended by the occupant of Aso Rock Mr Bola Tinubu. EFCC as a financial crime watchdog of the country attracts my attention because the office of the chairman will make or mar a country viciously caught in a web of financial crime especially by public officers. The amount of funds reeling out of the mediaembezzled by government officials under Buhari is shocking and mind boggling. It does appear that the Buhari government holds the undisputed medal of the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria. It grates the soul because he came to power riding on the integrity mantra. If we are to score the EFCC under the Buhari administration, the financial watchdog will score a resounding F. Intriguingly, most officials under Buhari with fat files of criminal, financial indulgences have either found their way as core officials of the current government or are angling to do so. Nigeria, we hail thee. The question is, can Bola Tinubu re-engineer the EFCC and give it a new lease of life to fight financial crime in the country?

From available reports, past EFCC officials are always indicted for one form of financial impropriety or another. Is the office of the EFCC a ready position for self-enrichment? Is the office of the EFCC only suitable for someone who will provide cover for important government officials to perpetuate their acts of financial heist? No former head of the EFCC has left the place clean without controversy. Who should head the EFCC and restore the collective waning confidence of Nigerians on the crime watch body? Is there a person of pristine integrity hiding somewhere in a part of the country who can head the agency and fight crime no matter whose ox is gored? Should the office of the EFCC be sold to the highest bidder, to the accolade of the president or to someone who will do the bidding of party loyalists and government officials? The new EFCC chairman should understand that the body was not only set up to hound young internet criminals. Government officials who have mindlessly stolen from the general coffers should also be hounded with all the state instrumentality of crime enforcement. EFCC should also not be a tool to witchhunt opposition party officials.

In some countries, former presidents and government officials go to prison for stealing from the exchequer. The ruling party should not be a haven for criminals to hide. The mantra of “join the ruling party and your sins are forgiven” should be regarded as a refrain by thieves and like-minded criminals. The consideration of ethnic origin should never be mentioned when the choice of the EFCC head is the topic. EFCC chairman should be someone who has the guts and daring confidence to fight crime even within the body. The new chairman must not be afraid to lose his job. If, while doing his job, he indicts highly placed government officials, or asks relevant questions which will implicate government officials and loses his job in the process, posterity will be kind to him and Nigerians will celebrate him. So far, no EFCC chairman has earned a goodreputation heading the body. Will Tinubu appoint a figurehead to chair body to cover his gang of supporters or will he appoint someone who will do the job equitably and professionally? The new chairman of the EFCC will determine so many things in the Bola Tinubu administration, that is, if the judiciary eventually affirms him as the dully elected, democratic president of Nigeria.

Promise Adiele PhD

Mountain Top University

[email protected]