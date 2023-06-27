Kano Demolitions: Concerned complainants accuse Ag. Chief Judge of delaying court hearing

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Concerned complainants who have approached the court, seeking redress over planned demolition of their properties by Kano state government have accused the Ag. Chief Judge of the state, Justice Dije Aboki, of plotting to scuttle justice by deliberately delaying court proceedings.

The group claimed that the Chief Judge is intentionally delaying the issuance of a directive to assign their case to a court.

According to them, the Ag.Chief Judge was rather investing her time and energy in lobbying the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, to confirm her appointment as the substantive Chief Judge of Kano state, a move they believe was hampering their quest for justice.

The complainants, consisting of individuals who claimed their lands were issued notice of demolition without due process, stated that they have been struggling to obtain justice for their grievances, without success due to the action of the Chief Judge.

Speaking through their spokesman, Malam Inuwa Abdullahi, they complained that their case has remained unattended to because no court have been assigned to it.

Malam Abdullahi told journalists that they have been pursuing legal remedies to challenge the notice of the state government, but the Chief Judge’s action has dwindled their hope of getting justice.

He alleged that the Acting Chief Justice has failed to provide a directive to assign their case to a court, resulting in significant delays and uncertainty.

According to him, “we believe that Justice Aboki’s lobbying efforts to secure the position of Chief Judge have compromised her impartiality and undermined the integrity of the judicial process.”

Our Correspondent reports that last Friday, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, barred Kano government from demolishing the property of one of the complainants located at No. 41 and 43 Salanta, along BUK Road, Kano.