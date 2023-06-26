Sierra Leone Elections Update: President Maada Bio Leads

Sierra Leone Elections Update: President Maada Bio Leads

Monday, June 26, 2023 11:10 pm


Samura Kamara, right and President Bio

A Hashim/Freetown

ECSL Chair, Mohammed Konneh, has  released provisional results of 60% tallied votes of the Presidential elections held on Saturday , 24 June, 2023.

Sitting President Julius Maada Bio is leading with 1,067,666, with his arch rival, Samura Kamara of the opposition APC, 793,752 votes.

If no candidate gets the mandatory 55% in the first round, the two front runners will go into a run off two weeks after the official release of the first round.I

It is imminently clear, going by trajectory of the provisional results released by Konneh the SLPP is cruising into a victory at the first ballot…. I analysed this arithmetical trajectory of first victory on my earlier post few days ago….

Chairman Konneh, looking tired, with eyes half opened, was barely inaudible when I sought further clarification on the remaining results, with a response “… in 48 hours…”

But key officials at ECSL, who pleaded anonymity revealed that might likely be announced in the next few hours….

