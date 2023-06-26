Reinstated Kano Anti-graft agency boss officially resumes duty with a promise to work without witch-hunting

Monday, June 26, 2023 8:04 am


Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
The reinstated chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, Bar.  Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, on Sunday, officially assumed his duty under the new dispensation of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), with a promise to deliver on his duties without witch-hunting and vendetta.
Muhuyi, a former loyalist to ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was suspended and later sacked  by the immediate-past administration over allegations of  “high-handedness and abuse of office.”
His rift with Ganduje’s administration came before a series of  litigations, one of which was his suit challenging the suspension.
But recently, an Industrial Court sitting in Kano described the suspension and sack as “illegal” as it was done without following, “due process,” and gave Muhuyi victory over Kano state House of Assembly, Kano state government and the Commissioner of Justice, ordering for his immediate reinstatement.
In obedience to the Court judgement, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf who also approved payment of Muhuyi’s arrears, okayed his reinstatement as the chairman of the Anti-graft Commission.
However, Muhuyi, after his political rift with Ganduje had dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) and pitched tent with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of the Kwankwassiyya Movement being led by the National Leader and presidential candidate of NNPP,  Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who was a two-term Governor of Kano state.
Kwankwaso, a former Minister of Defence, had Ganduje as his Deputy when he was Governor, but things fell apart for both leaders in 2015, shortly after Ganduje resumed duty as the Governor,  over irreconcilable issues, bordering on who would control the political apparatus of the state.
 Muhuyi told his staff on Sunday that he has come back to do more work for the state, and not to victimize.
Muhuyi stated this in a Statement he issued on Sunday after meeting with members of his staff and a number of stakeholders in Kano.
He urged his staff not to entertain any fear of victimization, but should be prepared to move at the same pace with him, clearing all corrupt tendencies in Kano public and private channels.
According to him, “I assure you that I won’t look back. What happened is destined to happen. So, there is no time to waste on victimizing anybody for betrayal or taking revenge on persons that schemed my suspension.
“It is all history today as we are vindicated by competent courts of law. We move on with our mandate.”

