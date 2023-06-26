Governor Yusuf relocates demolished Kano Golden Jubilee Tower to Naibawa Roundabout

Governor Yusuf relocates demolished Kano Golden Jubilee Tower to Naibawa Roundabout

Monday, June 26, 2023 9:21 am


Kano Govt House roundabout Tower

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has concluded plans to relocate and reconstruct the original design of the demolished Government House roundabout Kano Golden Jubilee Tower, to Naibawa Roundabout.
A Statement released by Governor Yusuf’s Spokesperson,  Comrade Hisham Habib, indicated that, “Kano state government is to reinstate design of demolished roundabout at  Naibawa Flyover.”
The Statement reads: “The Kano state government under the able leadership of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf,  has made plans to reinstate the  iconic design on the demolished roundabout near the government house  to  a more secure place at the Naibawa Flyover outskirts of the city.
“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf who met with the designer of the Goldeen Jubilee  edifice  Kaltume Hana at the new site for the erection of the structure, expressed the government’s commitment to  infrastructural development.
“He said the place is suitable for  the  work and will not pose any challenge after a carefully conducted survey and assured the citizens of  better projects ahead.
“The designer Kaltume Gana thanked  the governor for preserving her unique work which was adjuged as a masterpiece.
“The structure which  was designed like traditional gate and a trumpet on top was pulled down after it was  deemed not suitable for the place,and a better replacement  will be put in place.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Eid El Kabir: CP Gumel leads security agencies in Kano on 10-kilometre combat-ready walk
    2 hours ago

    Dental Association president advocates for National Oral Health Policy in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    My Memoir and the Paradox of the Nigerian State
    3 hours ago

    Tinubu Administration, Renewed Hope Indeed!
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest Hotel Manager for torture of worker to dèath over missing N17,500
    4 hours ago

    Reinstated Kano Anti-graft agency boss officially resumes duty with a promise to work without witch-hunting
    15 hours ago

    Death of Professor Lai Oso, a monumental loss- ACSPN
    15 hours ago

    ECOWAS observation mission appeals for calm as Sierra Leone awaits election results