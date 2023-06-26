Governor Yusuf relocates demolished Kano Golden Jubilee Tower to Naibawa Roundabout

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has concluded plans to relocate and reconstruct the original design of the demolished Government House roundabout Kano Golden Jubilee Tower, to Naibawa Roundabout.

A Statement released by Governor Yusuf’s Spokesperson, Comrade Hisham Habib, indicated that, “Kano state government is to reinstate design of demolished roundabout at Naibawa Flyover.”

The Statement reads: “The Kano state government under the able leadership of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has made plans to reinstate the iconic design on the demolished roundabout near the government house to a more secure place at the Naibawa Flyover outskirts of the city.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf who met with the designer of the Goldeen Jubilee edifice Kaltume Hana at the new site for the erection of the structure, expressed the government’s commitment to infrastructural development.

“He said the place is suitable for the work and will not pose any challenge after a carefully conducted survey and assured the citizens of better projects ahead.

“The designer Kaltume Gana thanked the governor for preserving her unique work which was adjuged as a masterpiece.

“The structure which was designed like traditional gate and a trumpet on top was pulled down after it was deemed not suitable for the place,and a better replacement will be put in place.”