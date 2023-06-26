Dental Association president advocates for National Oral Health Policy in Nigeria

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The National President of the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), Dr. Adeyemi Tope Emmanuel has tasked stakeholders’ on the need to facilitate implementation of the National Oral Health Policy in Nigeria.

Dr. Tope who is a dentist in Child Dental Department of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, also advocated for the integration of the Child’s Oral Health into the primary Health Care Centers in Nigeria.

According to him, “it is very sad to note that some children started to experience tooth decay right from childhood, which sometimes result to the spread to other forms of oral diseases due to lack of awareness and guidance of parents on how to take care of child dental issue at the primary Health Care Centers.”

Dr. Tope who spoke to journalists at AKTH, regretted that government focused more attention on National Immunization, insisting that priority should also be given to the dental health of Nigerian children.

He further decried the rising spate of oral health diseases among children, and called on the government to declare a state of emergency on reducing the burden of oral health diseases in the country.

According to him, “I am currently working on the modalities of securing low interest loans for our members for setting up dental clinics to enable communities access oral health care at the grassroots level.”

He further stated that, “the Nigerian Dental Association is the Umbrella Association of all Dental Surgeons/Dentists practicing in Nigeria which has dedicated to the advancement of Dental Profession at National and international level for the achievement of optimal oral health.”

Dr. Tope, however, appealed to his colleagues to assist in facilitating the reposition of the flagship journal of their association for more international recognition.