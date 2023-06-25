Kogi Guber: Leke Abejide promises Local Government Autonomy

Richard Elesho

The African Democratic Congress ADC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Hon Leke Abejide has promised to grant autonomy to all the 21 LGAs in the State if he wins the 11 Nov 2023 election.

Abejide stated this during his consultation visit to traditional rulers in Kogi East, West and Central of the state.

Abejide said the local government remained the most important tier of government because “it is the closest to the people.” Through the local government’s financial autonomy the local governments will be able to function well and build sustainable peace.

He noted that in an effective Local government, the visibility of a state government and its impact can only be felt by the people through granting financial autonomy.

“Local government autonomy is meant actually for development purposes, which will also make unemployed youth be gainfully employed, reduce poverty at the local level and abate crime rates”.

This, he said, would enable the people to overcome the challenges foisted upon them by crises of leadership, as well as improve security at local governments and communities across the state.

The Local government’s autonomy will help the government at all levels to focus on developmental projects.

Abejide assured that he will run a government that will work closely with the local government to abolish the payment of percentage salaries to local government staff and workers saying the workers and teachers have suffered enough.

“We shall work closely with the Local Government administration to build trust with the people and abrogate satanic percentage payment of salaries to Local Government workers, we shall adopt an inclusive approach through the state House of Assembly to get the self-sufficiency of the local government done” he said.