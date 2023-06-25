Facts on former Gov Odili’s daughter, now Rivers Health Commissioner 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Her initial conspicuous absence during the swearing the Commissioners appointed along with her raised eyebrows. Why was Dr.Mrs Adaeze Chidinma Oreh (daughter of former Governor Peter Odili), not present for her oath taking? Some concerned people asked. But there was no answer.

However Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh was eventually sworn in as Commissioner and to overseer the State Ministry Health by Governor Siminalayi Fubara at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, June 23 along with Dr.Tammy Danagogo who was reappointed as Secretary to State Government SSG, a position he held former Governor Nyesom Wike’s cabinet.

Fate and destiny seem to have prepared her well for the Ministry of Health she has been appointed to superintend.

She is trained medical practitioner. A family physician, public health specialist and universal health care advocate who was recently a Senior Medical Officer at the Department of Hospital Services in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health

A graduate of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and an alumnus of International Health Management at the Imperial College Business School of the Imperial College London, she majored in Global Health Systems, Healthcare Strategy, Healthcare Financing, Organizational Management, Health Informatics and Innovation.

Dr Adaeze Oreh also holds a master’s degree in Public health from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

She is a Consultant Family Physician and was the Country Head of Planning, Research and Statistics for Nigeria’s National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) with over 18 years of private and public healthcare experience. Working alongside policymakers, Dr. Oreh advocates blood policies that reduce maternal and child mortality rates, reduce the transmission of infectious diseases through unsafe blood transfusions, and improve the distribution of safely-screened blood to remote and conflict-affected communities.

Dr. Adaeze also sits on the Governing Council of Pamo University of Medical Sciences Nigeria’s first private university of Medical Sciences owned by her father, Dr. Peter Odili.

Adaeze Oreh was born in Benin City, Edo State to a medical doctor father (Peter Odili) and a judicial officer mother (a retired Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court). She is the eldest of four children.

She received her primary education at The Play Pen Child Development Centre in Port Harcourt and her secondary education in the University Demonstration Secondary School, University of Port Harcourt. She proceeded to the college of medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree in 2003.

After the completion of her Master’s degree she volunteered with the Federal Ministry of Health for a period of about seven months, and then she was appointed Programme Coordinator of the Abuja Centre of the National Blood Transfusion Service – a partnership project of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health funded under the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). She held this position for five years between 2009 and 2014. In addition, she contributed towards the revision of the country’s National Blood Policy in the National Health Act of 2014.

She is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians and Member of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria in Family Medicine and is certified in Leadership and Management in addition to Safety and Quality in Healthcare from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, University of Washington and University of Bath.She is a 2019 Aspen Institute.

She is also a trained counsellor and was recently inducted into the West African College of Physicians and National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria in their faculties of Family Medicine.

Adaeze has written and published several articles in peer-review journals focusing on infectious diseases in the tropics, family medicine, preventive medicine, mental health, and health systems and policy. She regularly conducts free medical outreach services with medical colleagues in several rural areas. In addition, she volunteers with and supports several youth NGOs in blood safety, literacy, education and empowerment and is a strong advocate for women and children’s health working with the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood. She is also a regular contributor on several radio stations in Abuja, speaking on health promotion and disease prevention. She has been invited to speak at several universities and higher institutions of learning, conferences and seminars locally and internationally. Adaeze has a keen interest in medical innovations and has offered consultancy and advisory services to several medical biotechnology companies on novel devices, product value, branding and placement strategy in the health sector. She currently writes a bi-weekly column with Premium Times NG a foremost online news platform, addressing contemporary healthcare issues to raise the consciousness of the public, stimulate dialogue and inspire citizen engagement for change where needed. She is a dedicated member of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, World Association of Family Doctors ((WONCA), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and her alumni associations. She has served the Imperial College London Alumni Association as one of its Country Correspondents since 2007. She has also served on many health and government committees. Career guidance and mentoring are causes dear to her, and she is a mentor to several young women, youths, doctors and career professionals.

Our Correspondent reports that Adaeze is the first daughter of the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili,(also a medical doctor) and a retired Nigerian Supreme Court Justice, Justice Mary Odili.

Odili hails from Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of Rivers just like the Deputy Governor Professor Mrs Ngozi Ordu.

She was until recently serves in the capacity of Abuja Liaison Officer and Care Counsellor of the Rebirth Women Centre International Ministry. Adaeze enjoys music, is a patron of the arts and is passionate about interior design.

She has been happily married to Patrick Oreh, an Electronics Engineer and entrepreneur who is a Manager with TOTAL E&P Nigeria, a multinational oil and gas company. They have been married for thirteen years and are blessed with two children.

Adaeze is deeply passionate about her Christian faith.

Once again, congratulations to the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State.