The death of Professor Lai Oso, following a motor accident along the Benin-Sagamu expressway on Saturday June 25, 2023, constitutes a monumental loss to the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN). It is also a huge loss to the Nigerian and global mass communication and journalism community.

Professor Oso became the President of ACSPN in 2014, after the incorporation of the Association late in 2013, and served meritoriously till the year 2020 when he passed the baton of leadership to the current President, Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

“Professor Oso held the firm conviction that the meeting of the gown and town would benefit the mass communication and media fields for the maximum impact of both professions on democracy and development. He pursued this conviction relentlessly and his death is a collective loss” Prof. Pate said in a statement today.

Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, the General Secretary of ACSPN and Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, in his tribute also said: “Under his tenure the Association began the process by producing in collaboration with UNESCO and other stakeholders, the first draft of what has now been launched as the Unbundled Mass Communication curriculum, following a curriculum development workshop for communication and journalism courses in November 2015”.

“He was a scholar who helped to make scholars out of others through knowledge building, scholarly articles and book publications, and it was also under him that ACSPN commenced many niche programmes, including its mentorship series, and organised town-meet-gown training and knowledge sharing events across the country”, Prof. Owens-Ibie said further.

Even out of office as President, Prof. Oso remained a pillar of support for ASCPN and actively participated in the organisation’s zonal and national events, the last being the Annual Conference held at Rockview Hotel, Abuja in September 2022.

Prof. Oso was affable and humble, qualities that endeared him to the younger generation of media and communication scholars and professionals who constantly sought his support and mentorship. His services were also constantly demanded by institutions of higher learning and the civil society.

It is regrettable that he died while returning from Delta State University (DELSU) where he served as external examiner at the University till the day before.

Among others, Prof. Oso taught media and communications at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, and the Lagos State University, Ojoo.

ACSPN extends its heartfelt condolences to the wife and children of Prof. Oso, his other relations, associates and colleagues.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Lanre Arogundade

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

+234 (0) 8023186845