Chimamanda wins Indie Book Award for non-fiction

Saturday, June 24, 2023 11:32 pm


Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the reading of the Narrative Landscape edition of her latest book, Notes on Grief, which held at Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos on Saturday, 15 January 2022.

 
                  By Nehru Odeh
Bestselling writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has won this year’s Indie Book Award for non-fiction for Notes On Grief, a meditation on the loss of her father, the Evening Standard reported.
Announcing the award, Mel Griffin, chair of the adult categories judging panel, said it was a “unanimous decision” to award her the prize, adding: “This utterly beautiful essay says so much in very few pages, and we found it extraordinarily powerful.
“Although it focuses on one individual’s experience of grief, we felt that it would speak to many people, transcending culture and circumstances, with one judge describing the reading experience as ‘cathartic’.”
Responding, Chimamanda said; “I’m so grateful, I’m so moved, I’m so pleased to have Notes On Grief honoured with the indie. And i think it is mostly because I love Independent bookshopos and also because this book is so important to me. And I hope that it brings some kind of comfort to other people who have experienced grief.”
Other winnners chosen by booksellers from around the United Kingdom, include Barbara Kingsolver, Steadman and Jarvis.
Kingsolver won the fiction category with her Pulitzer Prize-winning book Demon Copperhead, a clever retelling of Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield.
Griffin said the book “is a wonderfully written, powerful book with important themes, and we felt the author’s ability to write so convincingly in the voice of the young male protagonist was extraordinary.
“Cleverly based around the story of David Copperfield without ever feeling contrived, it is a novel to be savoured, which left its mark on us all and perhaps it will inspire some to rediscover Charles Dickens into the bargain.”
Steadman’s Skandar And The Unicorn Thief, an epic adventure of unlikely heroes, elemental magic, sky battles, ancient secrets, nail-biting races and ferocious unicorns, won in the children’s fiction category.
Steadman expressed her gratitude for the award, saying: “It is such an honour to win an Indie Book Award for Skandar And The Unicorn Thief.
“I’m so grateful to all the independent booksellers who have taken these ferocious unicorns into their hearts and helped them find their way to new readers. What an absolute dream come true!”
Jarvis, on his part, won the picture book prize for The Boy With Flowers In His Hair, an artfully depicted story about being there for someone when they are at their most vulnerable.
He said: “I’m so happy that The Boy With Flowers In His Hair has been named the best picture book at the Indie Book Awards 2023.
“I’m thrilled that this book has resonated with so many people. And I know many have discovered the book at their local indie bookshop. Thank you to the independent booksellers for being so creative, unique, and interesting. We all think you’re very cool.
“As an author and illustrator, all I can do is try and put as much love into making books as I can. And it’s so nice to be given an award from people who are in love with books.”
Emma Bradshaw, head of campaigns at the Booksellers Association, said: “We are delighted to reveal the winning titles and authors, as picked by brilliant independent booksellers. From Pulitzer-winning novels to epic tales of unicorns, the winning books are sure to bring readers of all ages hours of entertainment this summer.
“Huge congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to celebrating them in their local indie bookshops.”

