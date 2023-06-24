Chef Dammy: Ekiti Youth Leaders’ Findings and Clarifications

Recently, there has been a surge of negative traction and abusive narratives circulating on social media about Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, a young individual from Ekiti State.

In response to this situation, the Speaker of the Ekiti Youth Parliament and the office of the First Lady of Ekiti State(Gender Unit) organised a fact-finding meeting with Chef Dammy, her parents, and her team.

During the meeting, it became apparent that there were manipulative efforts by unscrupulous individuals to negatively impact on Chef Dammy’s image.

According to a statement signed by Toba Fatunla, the Speaker, Ekiti Youth ParliamentI, “It is important to note that she is not currently engaged in any 150-hour cook-a-thon and will instead focus on her educational pursuits for the time being. There is also commitment that there won’t be no press releases for now and social media showmanship.

Ekiti image is important and must be protected.”

While the specific resolutions of the meeting will be made public in the near future, it is essential to emphasise the commitment of all parties involved to halt any actions that could further damage her reputation or negatively impact the name of Ekiti State.

Damilola Adeparusi is a young Ekiti girl with aspirations for greatness and a promising future ahead of her.