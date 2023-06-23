Fubara Swears-in SSG, Ex-Governor Odili’s daughter as Commissioner, Chief of Staff

Fubara Swears-in SSG, Ex-Governor Odili’s daughter as Commissioner, Chief of Staff

Friday, June 23, 2023 5:23 pm



Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a handsake with the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo, after being sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

*We cannot afford to fail Rivers people–Fubara

 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said his administration is mindful of succeeding, which is why it is committed to providing good governance and delivering dividends of democracy to Rivers people.

 

Governor Fubara spoke shortly after the swearing-in of Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo as Secretary to the Rivers State Government(SSG), Hon. Chidi Amadi as Chief of Staff, Government House, and Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh as a Commissioner held at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

 

Dr. Mrs. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh (nee Odili), a Medical Doctor, is the first daughter of former Governor Dr.Peter Odili,also Medical Doctor. She was conspicuously absent during the swearing in of the batch of Commissioners appointed along with her.

 

 

Dr. Danagogo who has been reappointed as Secretary to the State Government,SSG,held the same position during the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike.

 

Dr Mrs Adaeze Chidinma Oreh nee Odili daughter of Dr Peter Odili former Governor of Rivers State.

During the swearing in ceremony, the governor stated that his administration which was founded on the mantra of continuity and consolidation, identifies persons with a wealth of experience for an appointment so that they contribute meaningfully to the success being pursued.

 

He charged the newly sworn-in public officers to be fair to everybody in their dealings while offering their best services to the administration that is determined not to fail.

 

Sir Fubara said his stewardship is open to constructive criticisms you from the public as this would further help in identifying areas and issues that require more attention but advised the populace not to peddle false and misleading information.

 

