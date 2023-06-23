Fubara reappoints Danagogo as SSG, Amadi,Chief of Staff

Fubara reappoints Danagogo as SSG, Amadi,Chief of Staff

Friday, June 23, 2023 11:32 am


Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved the  re-appointment of Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government
Danagogo, held the same position as SSG throughout the administration of the immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike.

Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagi

Hon. Chidi Amadi, was appointed as Chief of Staff, Government House
The appointments are contained in a press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi,
Senior Special Adiviser,SSA on Media to the Governor of Rivers State.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    KEDCO deploys technical teams to water treatment plants in Kano
    2 hours ago

    It’s Not Only Reality Shows that Pay, Sanwo-Olu Rewards LASU’s Best Graduating Student With N10m
    3 hours ago

    Eid-el Kabir: Kano approves one week break for day, boarding schools
    4 hours ago

    We are prepared to welcome investors to Nigeria, Tinubu tells Afrexim Bank, EBRD Presidents in Paris
    4 hours ago

    Photos: Tinubu attends State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris
    19 hours ago

    Airtel Africa kicks off 5G roll out in 3 countries
    The appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 20 hours ago

    Salary Increase: You are on your own, Presidency tells political office holders, judicial officers
    20 hours ago

    Nigerians and the Limits of the Divine Alibi