Fubara reappoints Danagogo as SSG, Amadi,Chief of Staff

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government
Danagogo, held the same position as SSG throughout the administration of the immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike.
Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagi
Hon. Chidi Amadi, was appointed as Chief of Staff, Government House
The appointments are contained in a press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi,
Senior Special Adiviser,SSA on Media to the Governor of Rivers State.
What do you think?