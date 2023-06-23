Fubara reappoints Danagogo as SSG, Amadi,Chief of Staff

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government

Danagogo, held the same position as SSG throughout the administration of the immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike.

Hon. Chidi Amadi, was appointed as Chief of Staff, Government House

The appointments are contained in a press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi,

Senior Special Adiviser,SSA on Media to the Governor of Rivers State.