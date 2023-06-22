Fubara  berates Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority’s neglect of East-West Road

*Insists investment in Onne, Ikpokiri must benefit.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority(OGFZA) to increase it tempo of activities and investment on the Onne Free Zone and the Ikpokiri Green Land.

He was not happy with the lack impact of the OGFZA activities on the immediate host communities and the state, especially the utter neglect of dilapidated section of the Ogoni axis of East-West road for which the federal agency is a direct user.

Governor Fubara made the assertion when the Managing Director of OGFZA, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura led a delegation of management on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The governor said while his administration do everything possible to create the right business environment for all investors.However,he emphasized that the issues concerning the development of structures and full utilization of the Ikpokiri Green Land in the Ogu-Bolo local government area will be seen from how it will benefit the State directly.

The Governor frown at a reccuring situation whereby the State is remembered whenever it is time to explore its natural potentials.

According to him, “We are only remembered when there is a need to explore from Rivers State. Oil and Gas Free Zone Onne has never and is not contributing to the welfare of this state.”

“We all have to sit down and look at things properly, it is no longer charity, because this time around, we mean business” he noted.

Governor Fubara said this new approach arose from the fact that the present Oil and Gas Onne Free Zone has not expanded opportunities for host communities nor made the standards of living better.

He wondered why the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority is not worried about the poor state of the East-West Road, especially the Ogoni axis that has caused untold hardship to motorists, especially as heavy trucks from their operations contribute to the dilapidated state of the road.

Sir Fubara appreciated them for identifying with his administration and in the same breath expressed a desire to attract increased investment to the State.

However, governor Fubara insisted that for the proper take-off of any business activities at Ikpokiri, the State must know what specific and tangible benefits the state can derive before it can be given the required support.

The Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura told the governor of the levels of support they require from the State government to put to full use the Ikpokiri Green Land as an Economic Free Zone.

The Managing Director emphasised that there are latent opportunities for wealth and job creation with the number of investors already jostling for the zone if the Rivers State Government would take advantage of the area to support OGFZA in the development effort.