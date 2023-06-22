CP Gumel commends Kano tricycle rider for returning N330, 000 picked by road side

…pays synergy visits to sister-security agencies

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has commended and gifted a tricycle rider, Bala Abdulrahman who returned the sum of N330, 000 he picked by the road side to the police.

The Police boss has also identified the owner of the money and returned it back to him.

Our Correspondent reports that Abdulrahman, a resident of Gunduwawa, Gezawa Local Government Area, Kano state, had reported himself at Fagge Police Division, Kano.

He told the police that while he was on his business of riding commercial tricycle, he saw a suspicious item in a black leather by the roadside along Kwanar Dawaki in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

He picked the item and found some amount of money, hence, delivered it to the Police.

However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel, through the office of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) made public announcements over the found money and urged the owner to come forward to claim it at the police headquarters, Bompai.

A Statement by the Kano police Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, made available to our Correspondent on Thursday, indicated that CP Gumel has handed over the money to the owner.

“Following a public announcement by the Kano State Police Command on June 19 on unclaimed money found and delivered to the Police in Fagge Division Kano, a claimer has unveiled himself as the rightful owner.

“However, after a thorough investigation and having been satisfied with his proof of ownership, the money, the sum of three hundred and thirty thousand naira (N330,000:00) has been handed over to him.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel famously referred to by the good people of the State as “A fada a cika” presents a gift to the tricycle rider for his honesty and good conduct and whose kind gesture enable the owner to reunite with his money and at the same time presented a souvenir to him for being God-fearing and also to encourage others to emulate his good action.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted through phone numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms;

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in his bid to ensure adequate policing, protection of lives and property in Kano, CP Gumel has paid synergy visits to sister-security agencies in the state.

On June 20, 2023, the police boss paid a courtesy visit to the Commander, 455 Base Services Group (BSG) Nigerian Air Force Kano, Air Commodore Garba Aliyu Bello.

He also visited the Commander, 3-Brigade Nigerian Army Kano, Brigadier General J. O. Are.

In his dual remarks on the purpose of the visit, CP Gumel stated that, “indeed, this is a remarkable day that will remain ever in the history of my service.

“My first appearance gave me the impression that I am going to work with officers that suit my philosophy, because of the synergy I saw among the security agencies in the State. This of course led to the successful conduct of the Gubernatorial Election in the State.

“Furthermore, this visit aimed at reinforcing the already existing synergy and showing our willingness to partner together in terms of training, operation, and intelligence sharing, so that the community will see us as one and that we are determined to surmount all emerging crimes in the State. When we come together we will achieve more results. Finally, I remain grateful for the support you are rendering to the Police Command.”

In their responses, the Commander, 455 Base Services Group (BSG), Nigerian Air Force Kano, Air Commodore Garba Aliyu Bello, as well as the Commander, 3-Brigade Nigerian Army Kano, Brigadier General J. O. Are, both, stated that they were highly honoured and impressed to have the Commissioner of Police visiting their Commands.

They further stated that, “the Commissioner of Police is not new to us, we worked together during his time to supervise the Gubernatorial Election in the State and we know how professional he has performed which led to the successful conduct of the election.

“In Furtherance, we assured you of our support and cooperation in terms of training, operation, and intelligence sharing so that we have the best operational result. We thank you for the visit despite your tight schedule.”

The visits were concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to serve as marks that will further cement the existing synergy amongst the

agencies.

More so, on June 21, 2023, CP Gumel paid a courtesy visit to the Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Command, Commander of Narcotics, Alhaji Abubakar Idris.

Also, he visited the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Command, Corp Commander Ibrahim Sallau Abdullahi.

In his dual remarks on the aim of the visit, the Commissioner of Police stated that, “It is indeed something of a great joy that I have come to visit these Commands. If not for the formalities of a courtesy visit, I would not even come because we have worked together when I came twice for ad-hoc duty and during the inauguration ceremony.

“Undoubtedly, your contribution goes a long way in successfully conducting these assignments peacefully in the State. In addition, security can never be monopolized by any agency and considering the large population of the citizens of Kano State, we need to work together to achieve greater results.

“Moreover, the purpose of this visit is to reinforce the existing synergy and look forward to a more robust way to keep the State safe. To do this, we required these Commands to support and cooperate with the Police in three key areas; Intelligence sharing, Training and Operation. If we cooperate and work together we can achieve the ultimate goal, which is the peace and security of the State.

In his response, the Commander NDLEA, Kano Command, Alhaji Idris stated that, “the Commissioner of Police is not new in this Command. We worked together and know how professional he delivered which as a result led to the success of the gubernatorial election and surmount the menace of illicit drugs dealings in the State.

“I am not surprised considering his pedigree, we will not expect less. Although, there has been synergy among the agencies, the assumption of CP Gumel to Kano as Commissioner of Police brings new vigour not only on word but action. Finally, our doors are always open, we also assured you of our absolute cooperation, loyalty and support.”

Similarly, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano Command, Corp Commander Ibrahim Sallau Abdullahi, in his response stated that, “I am honoured for this visit and for having the Commissioner of Police in our midst.

“When CP Gumel assumed duty as the Commissioner in the State, I realized that we have a leader with intellect, because he has been carrying out the leadership we expect.

“The cooperation among security agencies is not only peculiar to Nigeria, but all over other countries. Therefore, we assured you that we will sustain and improve this cooperation for the benefit of the good people and the development of the State. Thank you and I wish you a safe return to your office.”

The visits were concluded with a presentation of souvenirs to serve as marks that will sustain synergy and improve the cooperation among the agencies.