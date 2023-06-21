IGP Egbetokun Assumes Duty As 22nd Indigenous Inspector General Of Police

• As Former IGP Usman Alkali Baba Retires From Service

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun , PhD, NPM, today, 21st June, 2023 assumed duty as the Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on 19th June, 2023. He takes over from IGP Usman Alkali Baba, fdc, CFR, who retired after 35years of meritorious service to the nation. The handing/taking over of leadership between the former and new Police Chief was held in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The event was climaxed with the symbolic handover of the Nigeria National and Police flags.

The new IGP, who is the 22nd indigenous Inspector General of Police, appreciated the President, Commander in Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for the confidence reposed in him stressing that the appointment is a commitment, a calling to make a difference in the shared mission to safeguard the lives and well-being of everyone that lives in our great country.

Ag. IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, PhD, NPM, hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March, 1990 as a member of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 16 from the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy. He holds a Doctorate degree in Peace and Security Studies, a Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics, a Masters in Business Administration, a Certification in Electronic Data Processing/Computer Programming, a Masters in Engineering Analysis, and a Bachelors in Mathematics.

The amiable policing strategist and accountability icon, has held several strategic positions in the past cutting across all the departments of the Force. These include: Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State Command, Area Commander Osogbo, Osun State, and Gusuau, Zamfara State, Commandant Police Training School Ikeja, Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordnance Department, Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Abuja amongst others. Until his appointment as the Ag. IGP, he was the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

The new Ag. IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, PhD, NPM, holds an unwavering commitment to the principles of justice, security, and the rule of law. He assures that the Nigeria Police Force, under his leadership, will strive for excellence, transparency, and accountability to rebuild public trust, restore confidence in our law enforcement institutions, and create a Nigeria where every citizen feels safe, protected, and respected. He assures that his administration will unveil new tactics to release the great potential the Nigeria Police Force possesses to secure the nation, build lasting peace, and deliver on the vision of the President for a thriving and prosperous Nigeria.