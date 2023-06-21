Governor Yusuf approves reinstatement of Muhuyi as Kano anti-graft agency chairman

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Wednesday, approved the reinstatement of Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado as Chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

Muhuyi who served in same capacity during ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration, was fired by Ganduje over issues bordering on alleged, “abuse of office.”

But Muhuyi challenged his sack and proceeded to Court for redress, suing the state Attorney General and the state House of Assembly.

Recently, an Industrial Court sitting in Kano, gave him victory, declaring that his sack as the Kano anti-graft boss did not follow due process.

A signed statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yususf stated that Muhuyi’s reinstatement was with immediate effect.

The Statement added that Governor Yusuf acted in compliance to Court Order.

The court order had directed the Kano State government to reinstate Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado to complete his five-year tenure in compliance with the judgement.

Our Correspondent reports that Muhuyi who had long dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) after falling out with Ganduje, was recently paid his entitlement in compliance with a court order.