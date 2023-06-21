Fubara to NLNG: Timely tackle traffic nightmare on Ogoni axis of East-West road

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 3:41 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State receiving a prototype NLNG vessel from the MD, Dr. Philip Mshelbila while DMD, Olalekan Ogunleye watches during a visit on the Governor at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday

.*Assures of Secured Environment for Business  
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has charged the management of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) on the timely completion of the Bonny-Bodo road that has lingered over the years.
He also urged the  company sort out intractable nightmare experienced by residents and commuters on the dilapidated section of the East-West Road in Ogoni axis over years ,as the state government is desirous of supporting the company on the project.
Governor Fubara who gave the charge when he received in audience the management of NLNG Limited on a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
He told the company not to delay any further in ending the associated sufferings of Rivers people on the East-West road.
Fubara maintained that his administration is working hard to sustain the prevailing security enjoyed to make the state safer and also create a more business-friendly environment that will boost the confidence of investors.
The Governor also recalled how effective collaboration between the NLNG and the State government had resulted in the facilitation and establishment of a renal dialysis centre at the Rivers State Teaching Hospital.
The governor, however, urged the management of NLNG to increase their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities by engaging more youths in their ongoing Train 7 Project with permanent employment and supply of materials.
Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of NLNG Limited, Dr Philip Mshelbila said they visited to identify and pledge their support to the Fubara’s administration, while also exploring avenues to expand areas of collaboration which will boost both the State’s economy and their operational opportunities.
He said the 38km road from Bodo to Bonny Island, currently being constructed by the company in collaboration with the Federal Government will be completed by the first quarter of next year with a plan to connect it to the East/West road.

