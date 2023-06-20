Rivers: Police nab Vikings Cult leader, other robbery suspects

*Recover arms, vehicles, and masks from suspects

Operatives of Rivers State Police Command attached to Anti-cultism Unit, on June 16, 2023, while on patrol along Rukpokwu Market, stopped a Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. SMK 476 DP registered in Lagos, with three occupants: Loveday Friday, 26 years, residents of Igwuruta, Rivers State.

In searching for the said car, one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, and two masks were recovered from the suspects.

The investigation is still in progress.

Rapid Response Team (RRT) Operatives of the Command, on 17/6/2023 at about 0500hrs arrested one Maduabuchi Ali,24 years of age, along Station Road, Port Harcourt.

Upon search, one locally made pistol, a cartridge, a vehicle tyre and some car accessories were recovered.

The suspect and exhibits have been handed over to Operation Sting Base for further investigation.

On June 18, 2023, at about 1 pm, Operatives of the Special Area Division, received a report from One Nwankwo Jude of NTA Road Mbuoba, that he parked his Toyota Camry Car Black in Color with registration number ABJ 74 AE along their street, suddenly he heard a noise, immediately he came out and saw a stranger driving his car out of the street. He raised an alarm, and a patrol team at Rumuigbo swiftly intercepted, and arrested the suspect, one Enobong Maffet 32yrs, from Akwa Ibom State. The investigation is still in progress.

Also, on June 17, 2023, at about 10.20 am Police Operatives of the Command, received a distress call name withheld, at Obi-Wali Road, who reported that three young men brought in a blood-stained gold Toyota Camry without a plate number, for respray at a mechanic workshop.

Police Operatives immediately mobilized to the scene, but unfortunately, the hoodlums had already escaped.

The vehicle has been recovered after further investigation.

Similarly, according to CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, on June 18, 2023, at about 9 am Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, acting on a tip-off, swung into action and arrested one Osinachi Ngwakwe aged 21years, a native of Ubakala in Umuahia South LGA of Abia State but resident at Rumukwushi, Port Harcourt.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a four-man gang that specializes in armed robbery and has been terrorizing Port Harcourt and its environs.

An operational vehicle, one Toyota Sienna Car with Reg No. LND 320 HF, was recovered.

The suspect is in Police custody for a discreet investigation to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons.

CP Emeka said a team of Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command, on June 17 at about 7.30 pm, upon credible information, stormed a criminal hideout at Bumu Tai, in Tai LGA of Rivers State and arrested one Kenneth Mkpeh who is a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

One portable English-made Baretta pistol was recovered from him.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he bought the pistol from one Ishmaila Lee, a Philipino, that works in a Fertilizer Company, in Lagos State.

An investigation has commenced to apprehend other members of his cult group.

In all, five suspects were arrested, three arms, 3 Live Cartridges,2 Ammunition, three Vehicles, one motor tyre and two masks were recovered.

The Rivers Police boss reemphasized, “Curbing crime in our society is a collective job. I am calling on residents of the state to be open and supportive to security Operatives in the fight against crime and criminality”.