Killing of Naval Rating by local vigilante sparks protests in Rivers

* Council Chairman assures for justice, condemns illegal use of arms by Vigilante

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The killing of Justice Ogbuehi, a Naval rating by members of the Emohua Local Vigilante Service, EMOVIS, in his community ,iOduohan Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has sparked protests among the youths of the Council area.

The protesters who stormed a Port Harcourt based radio station to ventilate their anger insist that the slain Justice Ogbuehi is an innocent man with no criminal record to warrant he being shot dead by members of EMOVIS.

Justice Ogbuehi, was allegedly killed on Monday, June 19, in his compound while helping his mother to process cassava.

It was learnt that Justice Ogbuehi recently finished his Naval training before his untimely death. His death sparked tension in Oduoha, Emohua.

In his swift reaction, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, has ordered full investigation into the killing of Justice, promising that the full weight of the law must prevail.

Lloyd on who also on NigeriaInfo 92.3fm he spoke on the alleged killing of one Mr Justice Ogbuehi at Oduoha,EMOLGA by members of ELMOVIS(Vigilantes) assuring he had asked the Police,Joint Task Force to investigate how members of the group who are not constitutionally empowered to bear arms shot Justice Ogbuehi.

Lloyd who was a Law Lecturer until becoming Chairman of Emohua local government Council said that the Vigilante members are only meant to share intelligence and synergize with other security agencies in crime fighting but not to bear arms.