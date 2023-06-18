Kano govt commiserates with families of victims of demolished structures mishap, warns scavengers against trespass

Our Correspondent reports that last Thursday, the debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and. Eid ground in Kano collapsed, killing no fewer than two scavengers, while three people were wounded.
The Director General Kano Urban Development Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, confirmed that two scavengers lost their lives as the debris of the demolished buildings collapsed.
According to him, three people sustained various degrees of injuries, while scavenging for valuable items at the sites of the demolished buildings.
Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged in demolition of buildings built by his predecessor, which he considered “illegal.”
Alhaji Yakubu wonders why people should be scavenging on demolished buildings, adding that the state government resolved to carry out the demolitions in the night to avoid human casualties.
According to him, over 1,000 illegal shops built at Eid prayer ground have been demolished.
“Two people who were scavengers have lost their lives , while no fewer that three people sustained injuries while removing items, like rod,pipe iron and other valuables from the already demolished
structures,” he said.
However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel visited the scene , upon receiving signal of the incident.
