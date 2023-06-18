Kano govt commiserates with families of victims of demolished structures mishap, warns scavengers against trespass

Sunday, June 18, 2023 9:14 am


Scene of the demolition

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano state government has  commiserated  with families of the  dead and wounded scavengers  who were involved during last Thursday’s mishap at demolished structures in  Daula hotel and Eid ground, which claimed two lives and left three wounded.
The state government  warned scavengers to stay clear from demolished structures in the state as scavenging demolished structures across the state  is not only criminal, but dangerous to human sfatey.
This was contained in a Statement personally signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and made available to journalists in Kano on Saturday.
According to the Statement:.  “The attention of Kano State Government has been drawn to the activities of
scavengers at the sites of the illegal structures demolished by the Special Taskforce
especially at former Daula Hotel and Eid praying ground.
“The activities led to
accidents on both locations that regrettably involved the loss of two lives.
“We  commiserate with the families of the deceased and wish the injured ones rapid
recovery.
“It has also been reported that more than 100 such scavengers have been arrested
by the security agencies.
“We commend the efforts of law enforcement agencies,
especially the Nigeria Police and National Security and Civil Defence Corps for
protecting these sites and for their vigilance in ensuring the protection of lives and
properties at, and around the sites.
“Government is further appealing to these
agencies to redouble their efforts in the fight against crime while at the same time
preventing access to the demolished illegal structures by scavengers.
“We equally appeal to parents, community leaders and religious leaders to continue
to guide our teeming youth in channeling their energies into productive ventures.
“We wish to ensure the general public that the demolition of illegal structures in our
schools, places of worship, hospitals, city walls (badala), graveyards and all other
public lands will continue in an orderly manner and will be completed in due course.”
Our Correspondent reports that last  Thursday,  the  debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and. Eid ground in Kano collapsed,  killing no fewer than two scavengers, while three people were wounded.
The  Director General Kano Urban Development Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, confirmed that two scavengers lost their lives as the  debris of the demolished buildings collapsed.
According to him,  three people sustained various degrees of  injuries, while scavenging for valuable items at the sites of the demolished buildings.
 Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged in demolition of buildings  built by his predecessor, which he considered  “illegal.”
Alhaji Yakubu wonders why people should be scavenging on demolished buildings, adding  that the state government resolved to  carry out the demolitions in the night to avoid human casualties.
According to him,  over 1,000 illegal shops built at Eid prayer ground have been demolished.
“Two people  who were scavengers have lost their lives , while no fewer that three people sustained injuries while removing items,  like rod,pipe iron and other valuables  from the  already  demolished
structures,”  he said.
However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel visited the scene ,  upon receiving signal of the incident.
He was part of the rescue mission.

