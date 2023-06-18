Kano govt commiserates with families of victims of demolished structures mishap, warns scavengers against trespass

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has commiserated with families of the dead and wounded scavengers who were involved during last Thursday’s mishap at demolished structures in Daula hotel and Eid ground, which claimed two lives and left three wounded.

The state government warned scavengers to stay clear from demolished structures in the state as scavenging demolished structures across the state is not only criminal, but dangerous to human sfatey.

This was contained in a Statement personally signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and made available to journalists in Kano on Saturday.

According to the Statement:. “The attention of Kano State Government has been drawn to the activities of

scavengers at the sites of the illegal structures demolished by the Special Taskforce especially at former Daula Hotel and Eid praying ground.

“The activities led to accidents on both locations that regrettably involved the loss of two lives.

“We commiserate with the families of the deceased and wish the injured ones rapid recovery.

“It has also been reported that more than 100 such scavengers have been arrested by the security agencies.

“We commend the efforts of law enforcement agencies, especially the Nigeria Police and National Security and Civil Defence Corps for protecting these sites and for their vigilance in ensuring the protection of lives and properties at, and around the sites.

“Government is further appealing to these agencies to redouble their efforts in the fight against crime while at the same time preventing access to the demolished illegal structures by scavengers.

“We equally appeal to parents, community leaders and religious leaders to continue to guide our teeming youth in channeling their energies into productive ventures.

“We wish to ensure the general public that the demolition of illegal structures in our schools, places of worship, hospitals, city walls (badala), graveyards and all other public lands will continue in an orderly manner and will be completed in due course.”

Our Correspondent reports that last Thursday, the debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and. Eid ground in Kano collapsed, killing no fewer than two scavengers, while three people were wounded. The Director General Kano Urban Development Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, confirmed that two scavengers lost their lives as the debris of the demolished buildings collapsed. According to him, three people sustained various degrees of injuries, while scavenging for valuable items at the sites of the demolished buildings. Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged in demolition of buildings built by his predecessor, which he considered “illegal.” Alhaji Yakubu wonders why people should be scavenging on demolished buildings, adding that the state government resolved to carry out the demolitions in the night to avoid human casualties. According to him, over 1,000 illegal shops built at Eid prayer ground have been demolished. “Two people who were scavengers have lost their lives , while no fewer that three people sustained injuries while removing items, like rod,pipe iron and other valuables from the already demolished structures,” he said. However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel visited the scene , upon receiving signal of the incident.

He was part of the rescue mission.