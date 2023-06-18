Job creation: French govt proposes developmental projects to Kano govt

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The French government has brought proposals to the table of Kano state government aimed at establishing developmental projects that will enable massive job creation in the state.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano Government House.

She listed the projects to include: the Urban Water Supply project, Urban Mobility Project, Energy Grid projects, Projects on Higher Education, Mass Transportation project, and request for Rehabilitation/Revival of Kano French Culture Centre, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), among others.

She explained that the delegation’s visit to Kano was aimed to propose various development projects to the state government with the goal of creating job opportunities and boosting the state’s economic status.

Blatmann also noted that the French government has long been engaged in agricultural cooperation in the private sector, emphasizing the promotion of agricultural technical education and apprenticeships for women. Blatmann disclosed that the French government, through the French Agency for Development, has invested close to three billion Euros in various beneficial projects for the citizens of Nigeria which Kano State is a beneficiary over the past 12 years. A Statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano state Deputy Governor, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, indicated that Governor Yusuf, was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

The Statement added that Kano state government resolved to strengthen bilateral ties with the French Republic.

Speaking on behalf of his boss, the Deputy Governor expressed the state government’s commitment to enhance the existing diplomatic relationship between Kano State and the French Republic.

He highlighted the efforts of former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, in establishing and maintaining a progressive relationship with the French Government.

Comrade Gwarzo specifically mentioned the establishment of French-speaking secondary schools by Senator Kwankwaso in Madobi town and two others in the Republic of Niger.

He assured the French Ambassador that the Kano State government would carefully review all the proposed projects, and act for the interest and development of the state.

“Subsequently, the state government will send an invitation to the French government to discuss ways of implementing these projects,” he added.

The visit gave the French Ambassador ample opportunity to interact with M.Sc./Ph.D. students who were sponsored by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to study in the French Republic.

During the session, awards of recognition were also presented to deserving individuals.