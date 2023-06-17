Why Bolt, Uber operators protested, shut down services in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Operators of Bolt and Uber cabs on Friday protested what they tagged unfair treatments by their managers.

The protest which caused traffic gridlocks for several hours, paralyzed commercial and other activities in some major parts of Benin city, the state capital, as the operators shutdown their services.

The protesters who matched round major streets in their large numbers, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Abolish driver’s scores; long pick up should be compensated; activate cancellation fee; bring down commission to 10%; stop enslaving drivers among others.”

One of the Bolt drivers, Chika Eric, who addressed journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Edo State Council secretariat, alleged that they have been enslaved by the management of Bolt and Uber respectively.

He said considering the economic reality, Bolt and Uber ought to have been considerate for the drivers by reducing their commission to 10 percent rather than the usual 25 percent, to enable them make some profit for themselves.

According to Eric, said as a result of the unfair conditions in which they operate, they have decided to put their services on hold, pending when their eights demands are met.

The listed conditions include: “reduction of the commission paid to Bolt and Uber from 25 percent to 10 percent; increase of minimum fare to N1, 000 (shortest distance); stopping of unlawful deactivation of drivers; every trip should read in traffic including the time.”

The other demands are: “Drivers’ scores should be scrapped entirely (allow the drivers to choose their rides); far distance pick up should be compensated with N300 minimum; any ride cancelled by riders after driver got to pick up location should be charged N500 and that the airport pick up and drop off should be much higher like other state.”

Responding to the protesters, the chairman, NUJ, Edo State council, Mr Festus Alenkhe commended them for their peaceful demonstration.

He appealed to the federal and the state governments to wade in to see how their issue can be addressed, adding that their contributions to the nation’s economy is enormous.