Uzodimma urges 10th Imo State House of Assembly to think partnership

Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged members of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly to think partnership that will engender harmonious relationship with other arms of government for the purpose of providing youth employment, infrastructural development and other basic needs of the people.

The Governor gave the advice at the weekend when members of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly presented to him the new Speaker, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, representing Ihitte/Uboma Constituency and his deputy, Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu for Nwangele Constituency at the Government House.

Governor Uzodimma congratulated the Speaker, his deputy and all the Assembly members for the process that was seamless and successful.

He said that the State is trying to do things differently, with “the emphasis of government now is welfare of the masses who are desirous of dividends of democracy.”

“It is no longer business as usual, hence the need to do things differently.”

He advised the Speaker to see himself as a servant and not a boss and “always ready to provide service, carry his colleagues along and cooperate with all members, management and staff to enable him succeed.”

To all the lawmakers, he reminded them that their success will be everyone’s success just as failure will be everyone’s failure.

The Governor encouraged the new House leadership to settle down and start work immediately and be ready to take ownership of their office and promised to continue to partner with them to achieve a better and prosperous Imo State.

In his speech, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe thanked the Governor for granting the 10th Imo State House of Assembly members the liberty to choose their Speaker and deputy Speaker, promising to continue to appreciate him.

The Speaker who described the Governor as a man of goodwill and promised, on behalf of his colleagues, to support him by creating a good working environment that will enable him administration achieve the vision of the 3R mantra of rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

He also thanked his colleagues for the confidence they reposed in him and his deputy and assured that they will not disappoint their expectations and that of Imo people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the State, Dr Macdonald Ebere had presented the Speaker and the Deputy to the Governor and thanked him for creating a level playing ground that made the process of their election seamless.

The Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, House of Representatives member for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru East federal Constituency, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, some members of the Expanded State Executive Council and other political appointees witnessed the occasion.

Oguwike Nwachuku

Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor

June 17, 2023.