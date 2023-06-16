OGSG commiserates with Chiefs, Agura community over the transition of Agura of Gbagura

OGSG commiserates with Chiefs, Agura community over the transition of Agura of Gbagura

Friday, June 16, 2023 4:46 pm


Oba Sabur Babajide Ishola Bakre

OGSG commiserates Agura community, Agura of Gbagura,

The Ogun State Government, on Thursday commiserated with the Chiefs and the Gbagura community over the transition of Agura of Gbagura, Alayeluwa, Oba Sabur Babajide Ishola Bakre.
Oba Bakre, who was the 9th Agura of Gbagura died on Wednesday, 14th June, 2023 at the age of 61.
A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi said: “The State Government, with heavy heart, announce the transition of Alayeluwa, Oba Sabur Babajide Ishola Bakre, the 9th Agura of Gbaguraland, on 14th of June, 2023. Oba Sabur Bakre was installed at Oke-Ido, Abeokuta on 21st May, 2019 by the State Government.
“He was one of the traditional rulers of the five sections of the Egbaland and under his jurisdictions are 72 townships.
“His Royal Highness was a highly respected and honoured monarch during his lifetime and his legacies will linger forever in the hearts of the family and the entire people of Gbagura.
“The State Government commiserate with the chiefs, the family and the entire Gbagura people, both home and abroad on this great loss of Kabiyesi.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Retracing Steps and Embracing Dignity: The Imperative for Otunba Segun Showunmi
    2 hours ago

    Change of guards at the Police as IGP redeploys 14 AIGs
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria, Why Is Senator Bulkachuwa Not Under Arrest?
    3 hours ago

    Hurray, I plied the 2nd Niger Bridge: God bless Babatunde Fashola
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria: Judiciary as hope for a wailing people
    4 hours ago

    2023 elections: The winners, the losers and the long road ahead
    4 hours ago

    Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel chair emerges Press Secretary to Deputy Governor
    6 hours ago

    Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Tinubu